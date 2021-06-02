Linton refutes claims that he met with or accepted money from Mehul Choksi’s brother

Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton has denied claims that he met with or accepted money from Chetan Choksi, the brother of Indian fugitive Mehul Choski who is now in police custody after illegally entering Dominica.
The Associates Times website claims to have been exclusively informed by “sources” that Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi met with Linton at his residence in Marigot on May 30 where the two had a two-hour-long discussion regarding his brother’s arrest.
The article states that Chetan, who allegedly travelled to Dominica on his own accord via private jet on May 29 to get his brother released, entered into an agreement with Linton, promising him campaign financing “for pushing the abduction theory.”
“It is believed that Chetan Choksi even gave token money of $200,000 to Lennox Linton and promised him more than a million-dollar of financial assistance in the upcoming general elections. Chinu Bhai also asked the LOP (leader of opposition) to raise the matter in parliament and issue statements favouring Mehul Choksi,” the article with the by-line Scott Johnson said.
“The leader of the opposition had been quiet after badly losing general elections. However, soon after getting the token money, he started spreading new theories related to Choksi’s arrest in Dominica. Initially, Linton was mum on the issue for more than a week and soon after Chetan Choksi held a meeting with him, Linton aggressively initiated his attacks on the government,” the publication stated.
In a video response released by Linton, he refuted the accusations, calling them a smear campaign which he believes is a direct result of a statement he recently released to media on the Choksi affair, wherein he accused the government of an alleged “involvement” in the “abduction and smuggling of criminally accused economic citizens across international borders.”
“I do not know Chetan Choksi. I have never seen him. I have never spoken to him. I have never met with him,” Linton said in the video.
He continued, “The smear article in Associates Times said that I met with him at my residence in Marigot. Well I could not have met with anybody at my residence in Marigot because that residence was destroyed in the hurricane of 2017 and I have been unable to rebuild it.”
He further denied being in Marigot on the day in question.
“I was in Marigot on the 29th of May where I attended a public meeting of the United Workers Party in which we dealt with, among other things, the Mehul Choksi saga. So I was not in Marigot on the 30th and I could not have met with Chetan Choksi or anyone else in Marigot on that day,” he stated.
He sharply denied taking bribes or accepting favors from Choski.
“I have never ever received any money from Chetan Choksi or anyone else for favors or to do, or not to do anything; or to promise to do or not to do anything. This is a total and absolute lie and the direct result of the statement that I as leader of the parliamentary opposition made on the whole Choksi affair yesterday which has been widely circulated especially in the news media in India,” Linton said, adding that those responsible for the attempted smear should “really be ashamed of themselves.”
An aircraft hailing from India is currently at the Douglas Charles Airport waiting to take him to India, where he is expected to be arrested as soon as he lands.
Choksi absconded from India in 2018 due to charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering. He has been living in Antigua ever since. He became a citizen of that country through its citizenship by investment program in 2017.
The court hearing on Choksi’s matter is set to continue before a high court judge today where he will most likely face deportation.
83 Comments
I am glad Mr Choksi came to Dominica that will expose uncle for what he is a corrupt wicked, nasty, and dubious person that story about Mr Choksi, will bring uncle down and hopefully to the jailhouse!!!
@Man bites dogs
Uncle is devilish and greedy. I call him a hungry HYENA..He has ….. like you agreeing to pay him US$64000.00 a month, while you have to grovel to Uncles Red Clinic, on your hands and knees to beg him, to get money to buy bread.
He is such a wicked soul.
Thanks for telling us dogbiter. I never know about Skerrit’s family connections before.
Who is the uncle you are referring to; there can only be one “Uncle ” in this case and that is none other than Roosevelt Skerrit, the puppet of Gaston Brown!
If you are glad Choksi came to Dominica, to exposed someone.
Roosevelt Skerrit is the one getting exposed; while Gaston corruption is hidden.
And I will also suggest here that you are a crook too; while you pretend to support the corrupted Dr. Punjab Roosevelt Skerrit, you seem very happy his true corrupted nature is exposed!
How many spices of snakes you know has fork (split tongue?)
A forked tongue is a tongue split into two distinct tines at the tip; this is a feature common to many species of reptiles. Reptiles smell using the tip of their tongue, and a forked tongue allows them to sense from which direction a smell is coming.
As far as I am concern Roosevelt involvement stinks; you are the only human reptile with a fork tongue, knows the origin of Roosevelt involvement.
K for Kid, that Immature Child who sits on his hard dirty Block for hours upon hours hoping that passers by will wave🌊 at his hypocritcal Nonsensical thoughts. I don’t take this comical Labour Party Clown 🤡 seriously. He appears to be this Blind Joker on the Block Crying 😅 for Loyalty and fame while our Suffering unemployed People and our Struggling Families in need of jobs that they are able to feed their children and address their Educational Needs, therefore stop you ongoing Bobolistic Red Clinic deceptiveness and have respect for our committed, Professional dedicated LEADER Of The OPPOSITION. With his loyalty and committed thoughts will respect and manage our People’s Government without this current Fake Failed LABOUR Party Government. This DLP has Overstayed their stay who has absolutely nothing of Socioeconomic and substance to raise the Development and profile of our Government and Dominica. Our young people need Support to grow. SKERRIT Out. Welcome UWP LINTON for PM.
Lennox will not be your foot mat this time around
This labour party shall fall in the pit they have been digging. The man don’t even have a house in Marigot
I find they have plenty details of that private meeting. It doesn’t add up, seems everyone was at that meeting if they can come and say what happen in so much detail. This seems like a little push to change the narrative and lay blame somewhere else and take it from where it’s deserved.
So % if black bay was planted at Linton home to frame him,why did he make a report to the police 6 months later,when he,Linton saw the man leaving the bag 6 months earlier?
Looking at uncle face all I see is wickedness and nastiness off the worse kind on our beautiful island Dominica 🇩🇲 why?
@Man bite Dog
Indeed the uncle is nasty. He uttered “No law no constitution can stop him”.
He framed Linton up by saying he made public his confidetial IPO information.
He told Clown, Kid,Lizfor Sation, Gary, Anon,etc and his other fools to throw hot water on UWP supporters.
He said we don’t need an opposition.
He lies, ….. and cheat.
He cannot account for missing billions.
He knows Monfared, Lapseng, Madueke, orallo, etc
What does he and Brown know about Choksi
This nasty uncle is a threat to Dominica.
@KID
Dominicans are rejecting this bogus nonsense, because they have seen those movies many times before, and ALL have been fake news.
The last one was 2019, when two mercenaries appeared on his premises to plant false evidence and people like you were jumping up and clapping.
ENOUGH OF THIS CRAP!!!!
Skerrit always said Linton knows nobody in the INTL world so he unable to get help for Dominica If he becomes PM.
But every time Skerrit and his administration is entangled in nefarious activity with crooks that becomes public . They try to tie Linton to these INTL dealings although they claim Linton doesn’t know anybody in the INTL world.
This accusation is outrageous and laughable!!!!!
@Real???? 🤔 You must be a bloody ahole if Pm Dr Skerrit, had anything to do with Mr Choksi, why is it Linton and his UWP lawyers rushing like crazy crabs to represent that fugitive, or because you lots are gullible wicked b*****ds.
REAL, thankyou for your great Commentary. My advice to you is you ought to be staying away from these Blind Boom…Boom Flies of Failed SKERRIT and his Failed Incompetent Irrelevant RED CLINIC L’abour Government.
We need decent people in POLITICS, in our Government and Respect for our People who are to sufficiently Matured and Knowledgeable and thoughtful to understand and follow the processes and Practice of Good Governance and Decency I our Government. We need SKERRIT OUT of our Government. Please Ignore this growling
‘The Man Bites Dogs..’,Too much of the same insane Woof Woof be all over on DNO. No one takes this Clown 🤡🤣 seriously. He lacks knowledge and preparedness of Good Governance and decency in our Politics. Stop this Barking Nonsensical Ridiculous Thoughts and start Barking towards the Development of Jobs our Struggling People the Poverty in Dominica under your Failed incompetent Skerrit and this Outdated Failed LABOUR GOVERNMENT under this Failed Prime MINISTER. Get…
His denial brought me back to that ST. Kitts saga with Edison James.
That was the same approach he had when he was confronted. Remember the Algezeera report? How he accused and point fingers at the government and Skerrit and in the end how it ended?
This guy is power hungry and loves money. He will do any and everything for money and power.
Compulsive LIARS believe their own LIES! ROOLS believe their own FOOLISHNESS! Which one are you? Is it both?
Lin Clown🤡out Enjoying a Good Laugh of these blind Disgusting thoughts we read in respect to this Failed incompetent immature Labour outdated Government. This is the message to our people. Like I and many others did is to Ignore this Incompetent PM.SKERRIT is
NOT PM Material. We all know that within the GOVERNMENT BUILDING where this ??PM and Ministers gather daily for work. With that Oversized FAKE Labour Party Government we have NOT seen any meaningful Development for our Suffering Unemployed Struggling People and Families. What on earth is this FAILED SKERRIT’s LEADERSHIP up to and what has he done lately for us that has uplifted our People of Dominica and our Country. This on-going Deceptive, Disgusting Corrupted insulting Red Clinic deceptiveness on the 5th Floor in the HANDS of Skerrit Must Stop. Skerrit LACKS Political Visionary and the concept of obvious Socioeconomic Development. We need change. We Welcome TEAM UWP’s Hon.LENNOX LINTON for PRIME MINISTER. YES!
DA WAKE UP!
But you all have tried so many things against Linton, including the planting of false evidence at his home, and ALL have failed, why do you all still continue along that path???
Stupppppppeeeeessssss
This accusation is unadulterated GARBAGE!!!!
The focus of the world is why Skerrit and Blackmore went MOO MOO, and the bad press that Dominica is getting from CBI criminals!!!
@%, what greater failure, is there for Linton, than losing a general election again and again? This past time he only got 3 seats out of 21. What you fail to acknowledge is that Linton is failing himself –he doesn’t need any help.
@Lizforsatan
No election has been won in Dominica since 2000….Even labourites are in agreement that under liar Skerrit, all elections have been stolen.
OK Liz For Satan!!!
Elizabeth, if Lennox was a thief, perhaps he would know how to thief people’s money and buy votes: in other words, bribe the idiots of Dominica to vote for him. However; since Lennox is not a thief, don’t know how to become a thief; he might be destine to loose as long as the professional thief is yet breathing God’s oxygen.
It is better for the honest man Lennox the innocent to loose than be a slave of Satan the devil, can’t sleep at night because he does not know when the people will turn on him, and he will loose, then the investigation of his wealth will come along, resulting in a long jail sentence!
Elizabeth, it not easy to live as a crook; crooks and thieves as I am talking about sleep on pins and needles, razorblades too!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
The heads of the thieves are always hot; burning, they wake up in cold sweet believing the police shackles are on their arms eh!
Are you that thief Elizabeth?
The this about is that the UWP built itself on nonsense. They had an entire campaign around dropping of brown envelopes on Trevor Johnson door step or front gate in Trinidad. They placed their trust heavily on people you do not know what their true intentions were.
If I were you I would try to figure out who gave me money, remember money go throw channels. Remember Jeffrey Epstein – he was a channel, money came from every direction and he gave it out.
Instead of refuting the allegations by The Associates Times Linton should sue; I doubt he will do that for fear of exposure.
You must have realised by now, (unless you are a jackazzzz) that members of the public are fed up with you all failed attempts to involve Linton in those schemes…Remember the attempt on his life, at his own home re the black bag with the million dollars?.
WHAT ELSE???
Why throw good money after bad bother, that Miami base publication and reporter have the reputation of laundered toilet paper.
I do not know about accusing BUT the fact that the Leader of the Opposition and members of the UWP seem to jump into situations that they do not beling in or studied well enough.
I have been following not necessarily this issue but others where they jump in and make statements when in fact they should remain silent and analyse the situation quietly.
Their original approach or strategy was one where our Democratic system should follow that of the USA which is merely a CAPITALISTIC system with aspects of our DEMOCRATIC style. This approach has left them in ashes where they do not even realise that they should be picking up the ashes.
The party accused the current government of haboring criminals – REMEMBER – this was the political and campaign strategy last election. The number of individuals whose names were mentioned who is in jail who is out.
This GUY IS WANTED BY HIS NATIVE country – Which part of this is MR LINTON NOT understanding.
Look Nonsensical Ridiculous Thoughts coming from this Outdated Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Labour Party Government with the Worse despicable Immature Visionless Labour Government & PRIME MINISTER we have endured and tolerated over 20 Long Failed Years. We have no ideas, over these years where our Tax and State’s FUNDS💰💲Gone to? All we heard was Nonsensical thoughts Of “We Love our PM”. Love this Fake Failed PM 😮 🤐 Our Foot. Too much Nonesensical Pappyshow Silly Thoughts from this Failed, Fake Incompetent Labour Party Government under its incompetent immnature Failed incompetent Skerrit. This Failed Labour PRIME MINISTER should account for all of our States Funds paid to through our hard earned money💰and Taxes to the Treasury. We need an Audit that Skerrit and his Failed Labour Government must account to ASAP. How much was Abused & wasted 🙄 through Skerrit’s Outrageous Devious Red Clinic. Our People were to refer to WELFARE DIVISION & NOT SKERRIT.
Shameful. Skerrit GET OUT.
uncle you despa wi pal… di man doh even have a house in Marigot, lmao… all you put too much details in the lie, should have kept it vague… is the ‘residence at marigot’ that sell all you out
DNO he did not illegally enter Dominica. It is alleged that he was kidnapped and smuggled into Dominica by his kidnappers. What you state that he is in police custody for illegally entering Dominica, it gives your readers who know nothing about the case, the impression that he came here and entered illegally upon his own free will and doing. When in fact, the gentleman was abducted and brought here. Now what i dont understand is that the high ranking file of the police picked up the man as instructed, then they charge him for illegal entry, when in fact he was brought here against his will.
ADMIN: It alleged that he was kidnapped based on his own account. He was ordered to appear in court today on the charge of illegal entry.
The Labour Party organisation in the Caribbean will be our destruction. The fact that these Labour Party Governments can bring the reputation of our islands to such international shame, and then have a drink and a joke and make up false information, misinformation and propaganda, like Donald Trump, to implicate the Opposition is a very serious and dangerous game for those Labour Party of Dominica and Labour Party of Antigua to be playing! We see right through this. “I do not know Chetan Choksi. I have never seen him. I have never spoken to him. I have never met with him,” Linton said in the video. I believe Linton over those serial liars, kidnappers, people smugglers, Labour! I hope the Dominica Freedom Party, the APP, the trade unions, the churches can find their voice to speak on these matters of shame and high crime unfolding in our country.
Truth be told, I am compelled to agree with you for the first time; I hope that you are genuine. It, not the “Labor Party of the Caribbean: Even if the so-called Labor Party is simply a political Party name “in name only,” however not associated with Roosevelt Labor party.
You see in the 1950’s Wills Stevens, Leblanc, and all these waste of time people, when they declared themselves “Labor Party” they gave the illiterates of Dominica that because they are a party, they will get help from the labor government in England, and emphasize if Labor is good in England, it also good for Dominica.
Our idiotic people swallow that bate line and sinker to this day!
You see I did not insult you today?
Your name says it all, I mean triple barrel and it’s only trumped by Skerrits purchased double doctor.
Tit for Tat, Butter or Fat! These guys are all is the same boat and bad for Dominica. It is said that a drowning man will catch/grad at a straw. We know these fellas think that it is very profitable to be in public office and they will all do anything to get/remain in power.
Why are we even fighting over a man who has defrauded millions of dollars from the people of India? Send his a.. back to India. The same lawyers who are trying to defend this guy, are the same ones who are trying to crucify another for the same alleged crimes. Brown is distancing himself the guy to protect Antigua’s CBI program. Whether it was facilitated by Dominica remains to be seen. In the meantime, #SendChoksiBackToIndia and you lawyers need to stop the hypocrisy because you are lining you pockets with the same dirty money.
Time for Dominica and Dominicans to reject all the players in this dirty game!!
#OneLoveDominincans #OLD
As usual, denying everything that is said about you.
So now you ought to have enough money to conduct your own investigation against PM Skerrit and his government because what you think and say against him is always correct–I wish you good luck!
@Lizforsatan
We have seen this movie before Liz….What else can you try, Liz for satan???
Are you not tired of your own foolishness?
According to the Bible foolishness is folly; want of understanding (2 Foolish practice is want of wisdom, or good judgment, and scriptural sense absurdity – folly.
Foolishness is the result of a person misusing the intelligence God has given him. A fool uses his reasoning skills to make wrong decisions. The most basic type of foolishness is denying God’s existence or saying “no” to God (Psalm 14:1).
The Bible associates folly with a quick temper (Proverbs 14:16–17), perverse speech (Proverbs 19:1), and disobedience to parents (Proverbs 15:5). We are born with an innate foolishness, but discipline will help train us in wisdom (Proverbs 22:15).
Proverbs 19:3 says that foolishness is counterproductive: “A person’s own folly leads to their ruin.” Jesus in Mark 7:22 uses a word which means “senselessness” and is translated “folly.”
In that context Jesus describes what comes out of the heart of man and defiles him. Foolishness is one…
All of the above pertains to you Elizabeth, who seems to have forgotten you once profess to be Christian preaching even to Lennox Linton, in the long-lived forum, in which we blogged!
No longer are you disseminating the words of God Jehova; since you found your purpose of serving your god; Roosevelt Skerrit!
AS I said fools will believe anything, and anyone who believes Lennox should not deny such ridiculous insinuations is a bloody fool!
It would take another fool to give a bribe or pay Lennox Linton money to help his uncle knowing well Lennox does not have any power to help a fugitive from justice.
What you need to recognize Elizabeth, Roosevelt has again fallen in a corrupted trap, set in his path be a smart Antiguan Gaston Brown; hence, like the foolish boy, Roosevelt is he is left holding the bag!
It is the name of Dominica in the mud, and not the fully developed Antigua!
The pettiness you are involved in cannot help Roosevelt; he is a damn disgrace!
No Telemaque, you are not speaking to Elizabeth which is my name under my comment.
There is nothing foolish about my words, in comparison to yours, because they are the Words from God, fed to my mind by His Holy Spirit–whom you do not know and you never will– He gives me the wisdom and vigor to write what He dictates to me–this means I am never afraid to do so.
What is all that stupidity of quoting verses from the Bible which has nothing to do with the subject at hand? Folly! What does that have to do with what I wrote? You made your choice and I made mine.
But I will continue to leave people like you, and your counterparts–%, Ibo France, viewsexpress, and the rest, to make fools of yourselves against me–you people do not know who I am and you all will never know me, for I don’t belong among you all’s family of vermins, producing yourselves in that darkness of you all’s Black Lagon Territory. Have a black time foolishly judging me.
You need to stop joking; and not try to impress me that your words of accusations, and assassination of Lennox Linton character comes from God!
At this point; from the time I met you to now; at one time I was almost convinced that you were an almost perfect Christian, until I introduced you to politics, and that damn corrupted crook Roosevelt Skerrit!
I must apologize for my mistake for creating a monster who’s lone purpose in life is to serve her god Roosevelt Skerrit that damn corrupted t…. eh!
Elizabeth, there is the Almighty God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit “the Trinity: there is also another god as the Bible teaches, is the god of this world which is Satan the devil!
Which do you serve Elizabeth; since God do not play in politic?
There is no comparisons between Satan the lesser god of this earth, and God; so be careful with the words you try to use against Lennox.
Your words are destroying you rather than Lennox!
Telemaque, your claim that I am joking is another foolish talk of yours, you are the one who is the GRAND JOKER all the way!
I will always tell you that I blame myself for the fact that you are trying to claim I did not exist before you crossed my path and I accepted you as a human being, which was the grandest regret I will ever have.
Read it again, you fellow, you don’t know me, and you never will, you were not and never will be qualified to introduce anything to me; put that in your foolish and carnal mind.
So keep your blank fantasies to yourself, take them to your grave; at least you will have some form of companionship in that dark abyss of your father–THE DEVIL
Elizabeth, for someone who posted on DNO as the voice of God himself, you seem to have had a falling out with God, to submit such unsubstantiated nonsense about how much money that Lennox Linton has made. God doesn’t peddle propaganda. The truth of the matter is that everytime there is news damning the ruling regime, their spin doctors throw out some bogus side show for stooges like you to take up and run with. Guns were found in a barrel on the port and it was linked to the UWP yet the barrel somehow disappeared from the port and you never even questioned how was that possible with so much security on the port, why don’t you instead question why were high ranking police officials at the scene when Choksi arrived in Dominca? What about the foreigners depositing suspicious items at the house of the opposition leader prior to the last election? My God is a God of truth not of hyperbole. Did you have a falling out with him?
@Johnathan, thank you for recognizing that I post on DNO as a voice of God. Yes indeed, that is what I am doing here.
The problem is that you and the rest like you, refuse to accept the truth of God, OR IT ANGERS YOU ALL TO READ IT FROM ME–this is not surprising to me, because the World in question, does not know that Truth which I have.
When Jesus told Pilate that He was in the World to represent the Truth, Pilate asked Jesus, what is Truth, but he did not wait for an answer. So just like Pilate, the World is dying without the Truth, that is why most of the time I simply ignore you all’s foolish comments against mine–I feel sorry for all of you!
I am not like you all and you all are not like me; we are free to express ourselves; it is foolish of you all trying to take away my freedom from me.
But try you all can that will never happen! I am saying it again, by God’s Will NEVER!
@Lizforsatan
Liz for Stan, is Liar Skerrit involved in this Choksi matter, Liz For Satan?????
@ElizabethLinaXavier, as the voice of God can you stick to the question you were asked, “did you have a falling out with God”? Talking garbage about people trying to take away your freedom of speech, is simply being emotional. Stick to the issue and answer the question. Asking you to answer the question is not taking away your freedom of speech, no, it’s asking you to speak up, to express your freedom. However, speak the truth and don’t attribute propaganda and falsehoods to Almighty God. Only a false prophet would do that, one possessed by Satan and his evil palls. Calm down, Liz, and answer the question, have you had a falling out with God? Now speak up.
@Johathan, what kind of childish comment is that? Did you stop to think that your own counterparts may be viewing your thoughts as such?
When did God put me in the witness seat for a testimony to you?
“Did you have a falling out with God!” Well, who do you think you are? Did God appoint you as His Lawyer and Judge against me?
I think that you are damn rude speaking to me the way you have down above, who are you, calling me to answer the question–what the hell of a question are you referring to? My comment is based on the article above, I am voicing my opinion of it–not answering questions, I am not on a witness stand.
You …… little boy, if you knew anything about God, you would respect my words, now I am through with this senselessness and stupidity
Predictable LizzyX! You and your usual pedestrian comments. Feeble minded!
@Elizabeth, ask those members of monkeys if Linton, was not involved in some sort of conspiracy why is he spending most of his lazy time seating in court to make sure his name is not mention!
Yes, I am a monkey from Wesley, if that is what you want to call me;but you are the one who’s name id Dog eh!
” he spending most of his lazy time seating in court to make sure his name is not mention! ”
That in the quote is not intended as an insult; however, I want you to know that the word should not be “seating.”
It should be sitting!
If you said he spends his lazy time seated in court that might be considered appropriate.
” Seating is synonyms to: seats · room · places · chairs · seating accommodation.
Now sitting is a continuous period of being seated, especially when engaged in a particular activity!
Man bites dogs, Monkey is much too light a name and they are too smart to compare with those evil and dumb creatures, who are always at my comments here.
I am now convinced that they are afraid of my wisdom because they cannot perceive my strength neither aloud nor silent. So let us continue to ignore them that is all there is to do. As for me; I will speak whenever it is my time to do so.
So, Elizabeth you think I don’t know you talking about me?
How come you are afraid to call the monkey name?Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Wisdom can be defined as: ” the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment; and the quality of being wise!”
The sort of kindergarten comments you write could not come from the mind of a wise person.
You are neither smart, brilliant efficient wise or anything pertaining to wisdom!
A waste of time; yes you are oui!
Lennox, there is nothing for you to deny or refute because anybody who would believe that you took or get any money relating to the fugitive would have to be a fool!
The stupid supporters of Roosevelt Skerrit will believe that because they need to drag your name into the trash; rather than focusing on Roosevelt, whom they are shielding him from what he is involved into with Gaston Brown.
I will remind them that you do not have any power over the judiciary (courts) and the police, the idiots who everyday trample on your head disregarding you as an elected parliamentarian; even to preventing you from speaking in the parliament now suggest you have taken money from the fugitive relatives.
They want a scapegoat, but we know that Roosevelt is the culprit in thing!
My question is; since you do not have any power in Dominica to free or detain any criminal as Roosevelt Skerrit has, what good would it do; when you cannot decide on the fugitive escape anyway!
Waiting to hear from those BRAINWASHED UWP Dr of Lies,Laziness,Greed and Corruption that Associates times was PAID to EXPOSE Linton.
ClownBoy,,if someone told you that Mr. Linton went to heaven and slaughtered every angel and even the Heavenly Master also, you, KID, Dog Man, ElizabethX and Gary will believe it.
Why do you think we shouldn’t believe? Of course we will believe. You forget he said he can remove the ointment from the anointment of a man of GOD.
Linton will do anything for money and power.
Linton has a degree in art of lying and deception.
The best defense is an aggressive offense. ..
The Associates Times? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
No words of mouth please…That is too serious..Just present the evidence!!! Remember the two men who were on his property to kill him? There was no
US$1 000 000.00 involved. It was all false!
Stop taking Dominicans for fools!!!
When did i become so stupid to just swallow propaganda and smear tactics that have turned up to be false over and over again…
Unless and until i can see the evidence, according to corrupt Skerrit
Continue to talk Linton!!
Encourage him to sue; that is a perfect opportunity. Do you think he will?
Partisan Politics has robbed you of the ability to reason objectively, it is so sad. Here you have an allegation against Linton, and you’re asking for evidence, that is ok, but when there is an allegation against the PM or the government you do not ask for evidence they are automatically guilty, that is your modus operandi on DNO, don’t you see how silly you are.
As to your statement quote, “did I become so stupid to just swallow propaganda and smear tactics” no, you are not being stupid, it’s just that you are bias and in a state of delusion, keep deceiving yourself, there is Politics and there are Politicians, just as there is the Creator and creation, so long.
Those attacks on Linton are not new.
In 2019 mercenaries were seen on his premises in what was said to be the delivery of US$1000 000.00 in a black bag… DLP supporters ran with the lie.It all turned out to be the planting of false evidence by the two arguably paid foreign mercenaries. Then he was further accused of putting public, lying Skerrit’ls confidential IPO information. Again it was a blatant lie…..
So unless i have the tangible evidece to support this, i think Linton should continue giving his views on Mehul Choski, and his alleged kidnapping, and why or how did he find his way into Dominica..
STAND FIRM LINTON!!!
Encourage him to sue. Let us see how strong his resolve is.
This is hilarious. Gaston accuse his opposition leader, now Skerrit does the same. These guys are really scared. Lets just enjoy the show.
When the truth comes out you will not like it, watch this space who laughs last laughs best!!!!
Ohhhhh Nooooo You ” Man who Bites Dogs”. Who laughs last laughs 🤣😂 the best.
We wonder be as a human being why on earth do you ” illogical MAN”, have to go out there in your dirty streets and “Bite Dogs”. Why don’t you go in a restaurant an buy a “Hot 🔥 Dog or as a matter of fact eat two🐶🐕. That will energise you to keep barking at master who has failed to feed you.
Stop being Doghish 🐶 woof🐕 woof woof and be that intelligent Human Being. Stop making this ongoing Barking Fool of yourself.
LoL….the same ole nasty playbook we see time and time again. Skerrit in some nastiness, the lil corrupted coward stays quiet, the opposition leader speaks about the issue somehow the propaganda tentacles insert linton in there. We saw the video of the guy who came to Linton’s house trying to win an Oscar with his bag of money. The dictator is at it. DLP Deception Lies and Propaganda.
After all!!! How does this man fall into this issue? why is it that he is the only parliamentarian speaking on this issue. Sorry to say that we are being taken for a ride with one.. This one seems to be a clear move to discredit a man, I may not support his party but I will not support this unethical practices by any political party. My question now is why and to what benefit .. Shamed much.
The same players tried to smear and framed Mr. Linton with that empty briefcase. It did not work then and this attempted effort to assassinate the man’s character shall also go up in flames.
What about the Algezeera report?
Did you deliberately miss that one?
Mr. Skerrit would prefer if his footlockers do not mention Aljazeera. That report figuratively exposed Skerrit and his unaccomplished wife naked corruption.
You are so ‘smart’ that you don’t even resize that each time you mention this REPORT it is injurious to Mr. Skerrit’s already dubious character.
Instead of informing the Dominican people about the circumstances surrounding Mt. Choksi’s presence in Dominica, the surrogates and propaganda machinery of the DLP are trying their utmost best to implicate Mr. Lennox Linton who doesn’t even remotely have anything to do with this international scandal.
Dominicans, let’s keep the spotlight where it belongs, solely on the most corrupt government in the Eastern Caribbean. Don’t fall for this DISTRACTION.
Every citizen, even those with a modicum of common sense, will scoff at this well timed, convenient , ludicrous allegation. It is meant for DLP boneheaded, gullible fanatics like pea brain KID, Lying Clown, Dog Biter, Ann and other members of the DLP choir NOT the intelligent.
I am confused and have vowed not to say never with hungry Dominicans. Before the Al Jazeera expose I would say not Mr. Linton. But since then I learn not to put my hands in fire for nobody. Then we heard of that JohnBaptist guy and how he withdrew his statement. Then this week we heard how an Antiguan reporter referred to a member of his panel as an agent of a CBI program and AB did not immediately deny or correct that claim. I will not even mention the likes of Judas Iscariot
Right now as unrighteousness continues to rule and cause many good people I once trust to behave like hungry pigs, I don’t even know who to trust. But I must say as well that this website does not have a good track record either.
This is not about hungry Dominicans, why such description about your fellow men. If you are confused, it is because you are not stepping back and realizing that it’s a conflict between what people say and what they do. Why are you blaming people for you not lacking understanding. You must not make people lead you by emotion and feeling, but by reason and argument.
I am not politically aligned to any party but one thing I know is that Lennox Linton is far from stupid. It would be idiocy from him to tie himself to anyone like that. I believe this is is a cheap smear campaign, most likely financed by operatives working on behalf of Skerrit in an attempt to divert attention away from himself and discredit Linton in the process. Paraphrasing the words of our President in the 1979 campaign of civil disobedience against the then Labour Party “This will not work”.
Lol, you are just another one caught in the web of delusion, let us look at reality. Linton and his Party was exposed by Al Jazeera in the sting operation prior to the last election. Linton has apologized to Gregor Nassief for allegations made against him. Linton was found guilty in Court for lying, not once, and you are suggesting quote, “Linton is far from stupid.” isn’t that being delusional. If you hard said that the above allegation made against Linton is premature and let us wait for further evidence, that is being sensible, and yes that is my take on the matter.
You are not only delusional but also irrational. Why are you accusing The PM of involvement in a plot regarding the above allegation against Linton, do you have evidence to suggest such thing. You are so void of reason, you are not looking at the big picture, keep on deceiving yourself.
Gary your comments prove beyond a scintilla of doubt that you are intellectually inept. You are just another pitiful brown nosed follower of the most dishonorable , untrustworthy leader in the storied history of the Commonwealth of Dominica’
I will tell you this, the history of The Commonwealth of Dominica at this present time is still in a latent stage, there will come a time when it will be revealed who were most dishonourable, untrustworthy leaders of The Commonwealth of Dominica. It has happened once, what makes you think that it will not happen again. When we deny reality, it comes back to haunt us.
When you accuse me of saying that there is very little truth in what I say, suggesting that I’m intellectually inept, I will tell you this, an accusing heart never sees its own faults. You also seem to be hiding from reality, you are on the outside looking in using a perception based on your partisan political beliefs just yapping, keep on yapping.
Gary is another one benefitting from the fleecing of our national treasury for their own personal gains. And to hell with everyone else right? To hell with integrity and moral and due diligence and laws, rules etc. Yall make them up as you go along right? Gary is the kind of man that roots for the most popular team, until they become unpopular, then on to the next band wagon. you remind me of some Lebron James fans.
Gary boy; Roosevelt Skerrit the Dominica’s notorious corrupted crook that Ali Baba is already at the apex of the list; the crown of corruption is already on his head; till death do they path!
History will only prove that Roosevelt Skerrit is the most corrupted in government the world and Dominica has ever encountered.
Where it pertains to corruption, if you chose between Satan, and Roosevelt Skerrit; I’ll have to give Roosevelt the edge eh!
Roosevelt Skerrit corruption surpasses Satan the devil’s corruption and lies by an half an inch eh!