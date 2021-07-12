Man charged with burglary of church

A 32-year-old man is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison awaiting a proper surety as he now stands charged with burglary of church.
Kamichael Stuart appeared before Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, on June 6, 2021. According to the charge brought against him, on July 2, 2021, at Pottersville, Suart entered the Newly Fellowship Deliverance Ministry and stole one sheet of plywood valued at $110.00, four boxes of titles valued at $326.00, one gallon of paint primer for $125.00 and one paint scraper valued at $60.00 – all to the total value of $661.00 – belonging to that organization.
The matter is indictable which means that it is expected to be heard at the High court before a judge and jury and as such, the accused was not required to enter a plea.
The prosecutor, Inspector Davidson Cadette, did not object to bail but requested that such be granted with a proper surety.
Since Stuart was unable to produce a surety, he is remanded at the State prison until such time.
The matter was adjourned to September 30, 2021, for preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High court.
11 Comments
You people are sick wicked and hypocrites, if the same had happened to you lots he would of been in hospital, or six feet below ground today!!!! Go on tell me I am wrong.
The Mn family probably needed the for their house so he just decided to borrow it from the church cause he knows they won’t spoil him
I am actually surprised to see this being mentioned on DNO. I say that because it appears that petty crimes such as burglary, thefts, assaults and others go unreported in this country. If one depended on the Police SRO and the media to know if there is crime in Dominica, you would be fooled into thinking these things do not happen here. There is crime happening everywhere, and a lot of it goes unreported, and un-investigated by the Police or the media. So if a church can be burglarized my people, imagine how many small shops and stores and peoples houses are visited by criminals in this country. Crime is out there. Report it, investigate it, and let it be known. Thanks for this one DNO.
is a church. sensationalism for the readers.
Mr have maladisyon man! stealing from the church?
Newly Fellowship Deliverance Ministry – What sort of denomination is this? And please dont respond with “christian”. Any congregation that praises Jesus Christ is a “Christian church” doesnt matter if it’s denomination is catholic or 7th day or pentecost etc., which is really the question. So what denomination is it?
The people who didnt like the comment most likely didnt understand or just couldnt answer the question.
Stupes. Just wasting government resources. High Court for $661.00??? Jurors to pay, Jurors to provide snacks for, SMH. This is nonsense and i HATE nonsense. Just fine the man and let him return the items? Dominica is really not a real place!!!!!
…and the real criminals continue to roam free!
I hope he took Jesus with him on his way out.
One should not steal but at least he will have shelter and something to eat. All that for a measly $661 brother. My advice if you must steal go big and you will find big lawyer to defend you.