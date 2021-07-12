Man charged with burglary of church

A 32-year-old man is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison awaiting a proper surety as he now stands charged with burglary of church.

Kamichael Stuart appeared before Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, on June 6, 2021. According to the charge brought against him, on July 2, 2021, at Pottersville, Suart entered the Newly Fellowship Deliverance Ministry and stole one sheet of plywood valued at $110.00, four boxes of titles valued at $326.00, one gallon of paint primer for $125.00 and one paint scraper valued at $60.00 – all to the total value of $661.00 – belonging to that organization.

The matter is indictable which means that it is expected to be heard at the High court before a judge and jury and as such, the accused was not required to enter a plea.

The prosecutor, Inspector Davidson Cadette, did not object to bail but requested that such be granted with a proper surety.

Since Stuart was unable to produce a surety, he is remanded at the State prison until such time.

The matter was adjourned to September 30, 2021, for preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High court.