Massacre man charged with attempted murder

A Massacre man is now on a $75,000.00 bail following a charge of attempted murder brought against him by the police.

Darius Nicholls of Carnal, Massacre, appeared before the Roseau Magistrate court earlier today where he was indicted for attempting to murder Kennon Joseph on June 28, 2021, in Carnal, Massacre.

The charge was read before Magistrate Michael Laudat and since the matter is indictable–expected to be heard before a judge and jury–Nicholls was not required to enter a plea.

When the topic of bail arose, Magistrate Laudat indicated that he is related to the Virtual Complainant (VC) Kennon Joseph, hence, he would prefer that the bail application be heard before another Magistrate.

Consequently, the matter was transferred to the Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette-George and the prosecution did not object to bail.

As a result, bail was granted in the sum of $75,000.00 with Nicholls’ mother and aunt as sureties.

Five bail conditions were attached which are that Nicholls must report to the Wesley Police Station three times a week as he is employed in that area and overnight there; he must refrain from interfering with the VC; he must notify the court and the police 72 hours in advance before he changes his address; he must not reoffend whilst on bail and all his travel documents must be surrendered to the court.

The matter was adjourned to November 19, 2021, for preliminary inquiry at the St Joseph Magistrate court.