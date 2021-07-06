Massacre man charged with attempted murder

A Massacre man is now on a $75,000.00 bail following a charge of attempted murder brought against him by the police.
Darius Nicholls of Carnal, Massacre, appeared before the Roseau Magistrate court earlier today where he was indicted for attempting to murder Kennon Joseph on June 28, 2021, in Carnal, Massacre.
The charge was read before Magistrate Michael Laudat and since the matter is indictable–expected to be heard before a judge and jury–Nicholls was not required to enter a plea.
When the topic of bail arose, Magistrate Laudat indicated that he is related to the Virtual Complainant (VC) Kennon Joseph, hence, he would prefer that the bail application be heard before another Magistrate.
Consequently, the matter was transferred to the Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette-George and the prosecution did not object to bail.
As a result, bail was granted in the sum of $75,000.00 with Nicholls’ mother and aunt as sureties.
Five bail conditions were attached which are that Nicholls must report to the Wesley Police Station three times a week as he is employed in that area and overnight there; he must refrain from interfering with the VC; he must notify the court and the police 72 hours in advance before he changes his address; he must not reoffend whilst on bail and all his travel documents must be surrendered to the court.
The matter was adjourned to November 19, 2021, for preliminary inquiry at the St Joseph Magistrate court.
9 Comments
I agree with GOLDY JB.Shem the man must be charged,it is we who have to give support and make our voices be heard.As for know BETTER a UWP mentally deranged JACKA.
If ants bite you i bet you will say is UWP too.
But since when Massacre does be in the news so nuh? The biggest news in that nice sleepy village was when Popola was cursing somebody down or Mr. Harloo singing “maytay deefay en bondar Myra”
A legal fund should be set up for this man. The courts in Dominica have refused to take serious actions against those who abuse children there by forcing parents to take matters in their own hand. Justice must be served one way or the other…
Murder Charge,on bail.Illegal entry,no bail prison remand?..
What a system we have.
So this man isnt a flight risk but Choksi is. Attempted murderers should not get bail.
If you were a parent, you would sing a diferent song.
so because a parent cries because their son is in jail for killing someone, the son should get bail. What you fail to realize is that our youth have gone way astray. MURDER has become was too normal. I have a heart for the incarcerated, but these sorts of alleged crimes hold a different level of seriousness. Is not about how much mammy and daddy cried. Our communities need to start realizing that the monsters we are raising, those who have no value for life, who who have no respect for others and their possessions, will have to reap the rewards of their choices.
So it is up to the courts to have a swift hearing to determine whether he is incarcerated, or charged a fine or given a program to do or whatever. however, the seriousness of the charges i believe should not be granted bail at the arraignment.
Allu court system sucks. Man can rape molest abuse and nothing being done in the court but as soon as man to something about the crime that going on allu quick to press charges. Smh