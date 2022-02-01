Police say investigation into second homicide of 2022 in advanced stage

The homicide investigation of 26-year-old Stephen Paul of Stockfarm may soon come to a close and charges laid as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles, says the investigation is at an advanced stage.

On January 2, 2022, about 5:00 p.m. Paul sustained a gunshot wound which resulted in his death.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ASP Charles further reported that during the same incident, Kareem Abraham of Yam-Piece also sustained a gunshot wound.

As a result, Job Jean of Portsmouth was formally charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and is expected to appear before Roseau Magistrate on January 31, 2022, where the charge will be read to him.

For the year thus far, Dominica has recorded three homicides. On January 2, the body of 28-year-old Miron Benjamin of Cochrane, found lying along the sidewalk of the E.O. Le Blanc Highway on Goodwill Road. At the time of his discovery about 5:45 a.m. the deceased had multiple stab wounds to his body.

A 21-year-old man, Junior Jean Jacque Elizee of Roger Canefield has since been charged with his murder.

The most recent homicide is that of another Stock Farm man, Mervin Robinson. On the evening of January 20, 2022, Robinson was found in his home at Stock Farm lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

ASP Charles said the circumstances by which the deceased Robinson came to his death are still being investigated.