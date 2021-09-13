Police say no sign of foul play or sexual assault in Grand Bay woman’s death

The police have dismissed claims of alleged homicide and sexual assault in the death of a Grand Bay woman who was found in the bathroom of her home on September 12, 2021.
Reports and photos have been widely circulating over social media of the deceased, and while theories abound, Dominica News Online (DNO) sought confirmation from the police who informed us that following their investigation, there was no sign of foul play or rape in the death of 58-year-old Merlyn Blanc of Grand Bay.
As a result, the police say the matter is being treated as a sudden death pending a postmortem.
DNO also spoke to a family member who rubbished the rumors and disclosed to us that Blanc suffered from mental illness.
6 Comments
I am not trying to imply that there was fowl play or the woman was sexually assaulted but the truth is can I believe anything the Dominica police says? Sorry based on who is involved in crimes or criminal activities these days the police will say or do anything to protect some. Let me give you three quick examples why I can’t believe anything the current Dominica police force says:
1. Think of the stories the police gave during the arrival of Choksi to Dominica
2. Think of the stories the police gave when that Prosper guy died in their hands
3. Think of how the police behaved when Alireza Monfared, a man who was wanted by interpol for money laundering and other crimes; yet he lived in Dominica for six months and I saw him riding government vehicles at times with too police officers and top government ministers.
4. Think of what the police said when they said they discovered millions of dollars in a Paix Bouche hotel
Time would fail me to talk about the coverup of our police
They CANNOT be trusted. It’s as simple as that.
Hope when your ar^^ in trouble, hope you don’t run crying to the police to help you!
All you all there to do is criticize and bring down the country. No matter the circumstance.
“bring down the country”.
Is it better to call people out for the wrongs the do or to cover up for their wrong doings and not speak about it? Soutiway is what they call the second instance. “bring down the country”? the country is already down. and when you have a lying corrupt police force and leaders to match, playing soutiway doesnt help.
You sound like the kind to protect the pedophiles in your family while the abused children suffer, only for sake of YOUR good name.
Skerrit, his government and Dominica THEM USELESS WICKED PEOPLE want to give THEIR bad name. Everything to them is always translated in the negative. Not for once can anything positive can come from that pack.
Sudden death again… was she vaccinated? RIP and condolences to the family