Police seize high-powered rifles and ammunition in Bense; woman in custody

Dominica News Online - Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 7:43 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The recovery by members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) of two high-powered rifles and several rounds of ammunition has led to the arrest of one woman.

“On December 1, 2021, members of the Task Force Unit, Drug Squad and Special Service Unit (SSU) conducted a search on the premises of Francian Joseph of Bense which resulted in a seizure of two AR 15 rifles and 90 rounds of ammunition,” Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine reported.

The officer further revealed that one female has been arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses and is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.