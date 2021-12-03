Police seize high-powered rifles and ammunition in Bense; woman in custody

The recovery by members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) of two high-powered rifles and several rounds of ammunition has led to the arrest of one woman.

“On December 1, 2021, members of the Task Force Unit, Drug Squad and Special Service Unit (SSU) conducted a search on the premises of Francian Joseph of Bense which resulted in a seizure of two AR 15 rifles and 90 rounds of ammunition,” Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine reported.

The officer further revealed that one female has been arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses and is in police custody assisting with the investigations.