Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Bill to go Dominica Parliament

Cabinet has approved the publication of a new draft Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Bill.
This information was revealed this week through a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.
That Bill will be made available to the general public by December 16, 2020 for review and feedback; “and debt Portfolio Review which will be laid in Parliament next Wednesday, December 16, 2020.”
According to the statement, during the 2020/2021 Budget Address, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance informed the nation that his government was finalizing a draft Procurement Bill for Publication; and promised that the Government would develop Fiscal Rules that would allow the country to better weather economic shocks.
“Today I am happy to report that the Cabinet of Dominica has made significant progress in advancing these measures which are critical to the development of a Dynamic, economic resilient Dominica. We have approved of,” the statement said.
The statement said also that these efforts speak to this Government’s continued commitment to fiscal prudence and ensuring that Dominica, can better withstand external shocks and natural disasters.
“The Development of a Fiscal Rules and Responsibility Framework which will establish parameters that allow us to build fiscal resilience—note that from October 2020 we have been making contributions to Government Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund at the East Caribbean Central Bank; in the amount of EC$500,000.00 per month,” the statement revealed.
It stated that the Dominica government recognizes that events such as natural disasters, the impact of global crises and the likes will continue to occur.
“We have no control over these,” according to the statement. “What we must continue to do is to prepare for the inevitable by building resilience in our systems, including our public finance management system.”
The statement added, “These will result in a more prosperous Dominica that all of us, our children and grandchildren can enjoy.”
2 Comments
The Skerrit led oligarchy is delinquent, it does not deliver on its promises. After a near twenty years of presiding over a culture of mendacity and corruption, after doing irreparable damage to the finances of the state, here he (Skerrit) comes with his subterfuge.
It is a known fact that the greatest corruption in government occurs when there are no bid procurement contracts. Billions of dollars are siphoned off from the coffers of the state. That’s the exact reason why corrupt governments rush to construct houses, roads, bridges and other public edifices. They are hopelessly addicted to concrete and steel.
This entire regime is shrouded in darkness. They are afraid of TRANSPARENCY like roaches are terrified by light.
Bad Habits Are Hard To Break. The corruption will continue unabated until these undisciplined, unscrupulous delinquents exit office.
Could someone in the Government please update this page (link inserted https://www.commonwealth-of-dominica.com/dominica_parliament/).
This page is giving incorrect information.
And make the (Our Constitution) page more dynamic so that I can click on a link and get to the constitution, and also to find cases on the site CCJ related Commonwealth of Dominica website, if it is not available.
DNO. Can you please make a link available to the constitution, if you have better capacity than my ability to search the site.
ADMIN: https://pdba.georgetown.edu/Constitutions/Dominica/constitution.pdf