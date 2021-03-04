Vlogger and videographer arrested allegedly in connection with drone-flying at Morne Daniel

Well-known vlogger Lynworth (Mystelics) Mitchell together with videographer/photographer Jawanza Stuart are now in police custody for allegedly flying a drone in the Morne Daniel area on Wednesday.

Sources told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the men were flying the drone in the area and it fell to the ground.

It is alleged that a Chinese national picked it up and gave it to one of the Prime Minister’s security officers at his residence in Morne Daniel.

According to our source, the men were kept overnight in police custody while police continued their investigations.

Mystelics is represented by Attorney Joshua Francis while Singoalla Blomquist Williams is representing Stuart.

DNO will provide more details in a later publication.