Vlogger and videographer arrested allegedly in connection with drone-flying at Morne Daniel

Well-known vlogger Lynworth (Mystelics) Mitchell together with videographer/photographer Jawanza Stuart are now in police custody for allegedly flying a drone in the Morne Daniel area on Wednesday.
Sources told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the men were flying the drone in the area and it fell to the ground.
It is alleged that a Chinese national picked it up and gave it to one of the Prime Minister’s security officers at his residence in Morne Daniel.
According to our source, the men were kept overnight in police custody while police continued their investigations.
Mystelics is represented by Attorney Joshua Francis while Singoalla Blomquist Williams is representing Stuart.
DNO will provide more details in a later publication.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
25 Comments
Some people who gives me and others thumbs down; because they read and do not understand the comments we write: if I may call such persons idiots they are deserving; because their thumbs down are based on the name of the writer, and not what we convey.
They hate me therefore anything I write they give it thumbs down, but I could care less oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!
Anyway I said a foreign power in our country brought down the drone; I know how they did it.
Very easy!
Professionally I am an Electronic/ Electrical Engineer, I am not like the dumb eight (8) who gave me thumbs down; I know the method they used to take the drone out of the sky.
Most drones utilize a 2.4 GHZ radio frequency for connection between the ground transmitter and the aerial vehicle; the foreign power used a certain frequency to jam the 2.4 GHZ, or perhaps another frequency range of 5.8 GHZ used in quadcopters, including some DJI phantom models.
I done eh!
“They should know better. Where in the world ppl trying these kinds of nonsense? (So Called Dominican Express).
That is the dumbest quotation ever written; nevertheless; we known for a very long time Dominicans according to Perrier Charles; the late former Labor Party prime minister out of Grand Bay said; “Dominicans ware their stupidity, ‘their ignorance,’ in the middle of their forehead like a badge of honor!”
The comments of this so called no name ignorant Dominican express proves Charles theory to be correct and true!
So, I say to this dumb ignorant individual, Drones are practically toys although they are used for different purposes all over the world by private citizens; for the same purpose as it was utilized by the people in Dominica.
Simple and unbelievable as it might seem, there are places in Dominica where the eyes have never seen.
Hence a drone can be used to photograph such scenery!
Some people should examine their thoughts before they write rubbish.
By the time you people get over skerit it will be too late. It is already too late. Even if a drone land in your yard there is no reason to report it to the pm. This isn’t North Korea people. Dominicans love hand out so much, they giving their nation for it while enriching those who have squandered our dear nation.. shame on you all for abandoning this great nation for milk and honey. Freeness.
They should know better. Where in the world ppl trying these kinds of nonsense? I don’t care whether you support a government or not.brespect the laws of the land. An embassy oui!!!! No man y’all stretching it now. As for bright Linton of course it’s political. Duh!!!! I don’t live at an embassy but let ppl drone fall in my yard and see if it ever leaving there in one piece. Too much foolishness y’all does try justify in that place. Stupes
We have no drone laws. IT wasnt at the embassy. it was near the PM’s residence that Dominicans pay for.
DNO should speak to the next PM of Dominica, the Opposition Leader for details. He seemingly knows it all. If not then why would he be encouraging his supporters to “come out” to support those in police custody. I forgot. A veiled attempt at remaining relevant. The Delegates’ Conference is coming up soooooooonnnnn
Does Dominica have any laws regulating the use of drones?
Pure garbage… Free up the men!
Wonder if the police even knows what espionage is?
What happened when mercenaries were on Linton’s property? Nothing!!!
Dominicas laws cannot be enforced on just one group of people.
Its enraging!
I thought the charge would be flying a drone in restricted airspace because of teh nearby airport. If in fact it is restricted airspace, they should be charged, but otherwise, what will they charge them with? Crashing a drone?
Is Moan Daniel now off limits to ordinary Dominicans? Has it become a gated community since Mr. Skerrit took up residence there?
I’m convinced that Dominica is now a fully fledged DICTATORSHIP. Dictators use the armed forces (police & army), the court system, the electoral machinery to intimidate, harass, arrest and even assassinate citizens they perceive to be enemy of the state just because these people oppose them. Mr. p has this playbook down-packed.
The Chinese appear to be an indefensible part of Skerrit’s arsenal to suppress and control Dominicans. It’s alleged that the drone was disabled by the Chinese. A Chinese national handed the drone to one of Skerrit’s armed bandits. Some months earlier some Chinese nationals held a vagrant on public property, dragged him unto their compound, then, just like the drone, handed him over to the police. Do you see a pattern?
Bye, bye DEMOCRACY! Welcome Chinese-style DICTATORSHIP!
@ Moan Daniel. is true, they bytch and moan to much
De police acting based on information the chinese national may have given to the officer at the PM residence.
In recent times it would appear to the public that our police department and Chinese nationals appear to enjoy a ‘special’ relationship…..if de authorities don’t want to see me on the street then my little$$$$ will have to start talking!!!
As hard as this economy is….. something have to give.
Also, it’s heartbreaking to see this story take flight and de police haven’t given a report on the status of the dead young man in police custody.
Madame justice seems to be deaf, dumb and blind!
Unless, there is some penal code in the country which states that private citizens should not own and fly drones over the island; I don’t understand the reason for the arrest!
Unless there is a law which specially prohibit the owning and and flying of drones, the arrest is unconstitutional, and constitutes “false arrest.”
It is interesting to note that some Chines national was conveniently in the right place when it fell; picked it up and gave it to Roosevelt goons.
It is my belief since a Radio Frequency is used to control the drone in the sky; the Chines brought it down. And that is all I have to say in this regard: A rouge frequency was used by a foreign power in Dominica to bring down.
@Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque and if you say/think that the Chinese brought it down, wouldn’t they have the right to do so if they identified it as an unauthorized drone flying over their embassy? What are the laws about an embassy protecting its interest/buildings/citizens in a country?
#OneLoveDominica #OLD
So, let me ask you a question; even if someone flew a drown over the Chines Embassy, are you telling me a Wesley kid; as I am a native born Dominican, that a dam foreign communist government have the right to be in my country ruling over; to point where they can usurp my constitution rights as a Dominican born?
All kinds of garbage people comes to our country; and kick us in our behind we simply take it and smile!
People who are less intelligent never have a name, so let me try and educate you!
Note: the purpose an embassy is to help to preserve and protect the relationship between the host country and the country represented by that particular embassy office.
The embassy can be a point of contact, or base of communication, between two countries; there is nothing that said in a written protocol that a China government should go into anybody country and operate with impunity!
Nothing gives them the to shoot down:
Will continue:
Nothing allows any embassy in any country to shoot down any object; such as Aircraft or drones with a missile or guns; if that was permissible; when the United States Embassy was taken over in the seventies by the Iranians the government of the US could have defended their embassy with fire power which the Iranians could not withstand!
It’s about a diplomatic relationship, and not about interfering in our nations affairs; to point of using electronic warfare against our people.
I believe the Chines took the drone out of the sky by jamming the frequency on which the drone operates causing it to fall out of the sky.
Doesn’t it appear strange to you that a Chines was at the spot where it came down; picked it up and handed it to Roosevelt goon’s?
Ask yourself why are there so many people in that so called China Embassy in Dominica; I am sure there are less than a thousand chines in Dominica: looking after their people hypothesis is hogwash!
Answer me; and I hope that the Administration print my reply!
Tell me what right do you believe any foreign government with a so-called embassy in Dominica or any country have to shoot down, or use electronic frequencies to take down a drone or an unidentified object, or an Aircraft out of the sky in our country; or any country for that mater?
Look such things happens only in Dominica; the Chines could not have done that in no other place on earth!
In the first place there is no law in Dominica preventing the flight of drones; not even Skerrit government have the right to take the drone down.
I think I wrote the flowing on here already; but just in case:
Note: the purpose of an embassy is to preserve and protect the relationship between the host country and the country represented by that particular embassy office. The embassy can be a point of contact, or base of communication, between two countries.
Continue:
Just in case you do not know; let us suppose there were a large majority of Chines immigrants in Dominica, and a conflict arise between the Chines population and Dominicans, the embassy personnel could try a government to government resolve.
That is not what is happening in Dominica you know!
When Dominica was a State in Association with Britain prior to our Independence, I was living in Germany; I had an immigration problem; lucky thing I am an educated man; knows plenty of everything; knowing that Britain (England) was still responsible for our external affair and defense; I went to the British Embassy in Hamburg and request help.
The councilor told me he could not help me cause I am a Dominican!
So, I threw my passport in front of him and told him “that said British Passport State of Dominica.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
The sucker had no alternative than to ensure my problem got resolved.
That is the duty of an embassy, and not to use Electronics warfare…
Mystelics in hot water. Ha! Ha! Ha! No more anti-Skerrit propaganda for lennox and UWP on Youtube. Keep him locked up!!!
so how is that this is making it to the news? is it illegal to fly drones? and they slept in the cell for this? omg!
If you are a drone pilot, one of the first things that you need to know is the rules/laws about operating your drone. In today’s world, one can never take anything for granted. All Government buildings, military installations, embassies, President/PM/Opposition Leader residence are and should all be no fly zones. While I, or no one for that matter, besides the operator know why he would choose to fly his drone in that particular area, one can never be too careful or dismiss this as a dumb mistake. Many countries have recruited individuals just like this young man to surveil important individuals/buildings/embassies etc. in order to obtain intel for nefarious reasons. This should not be dismissed as dumb or be used for political mileage, but must be investigated thoroughly.
To future drone pilots, know the laws/rules of the country, territory in which you are planning to operate your drone. In any other country, they may be facing serious time in prison.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Feller, obviously you are not in Dominica. As a drone owner and operator, i know we have NO drone laws. Anyone can import a drone of any specification and fly it. the only areas of concern are ports of entry and possibly in the yard of the police station. Morne Daniel has always been a residential area. The PM recently moved to his location 1 year ago in an already populated area. He is the newest resident there in other words. He cannot prevent me or any other person from coming to morne daniel and or flying a drone around the area even if it near his house. Why? because he doesnt own air space. I might be talking nonsense, but our laws do not include an drone flying.
I giving that Chiney ma one jai blows for my drone!!! you mad man. pick up my ting and want to bring for police by Skerrit? Dominica has NO drone laws. we are not Barbados or Antigua. No laws were broken. What is the charge?
Enough with the Chinese meddling in our internal affairs and subjecting our own people to harassment and intimidation. They have become overtly complicit in what they are doing and its time for Dcans to take back our country from them. I stand resolutely in solidarity with the two gentlemen and add my voice to the chorus calling for their IMMEDIATE release by the ton-ton- macoute accompanied by a public apology from the Chinese.
He’s a “Vlogger” not a “Blogger”. There’s a difference.