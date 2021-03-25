WANTED: Three Haitian nationals who escaped from Portsmouth quarantine facility

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for three men who escaped from the government quarantine facility at Portsmouth on Tuesday March 23, 2021.

The three, all male Haitian nationals, are Wisner Estime, 29, who resided at Trafalgar, Frantzo Joseph, 37, who resided at Portsmouth and 38-year-old Jean Brenton Paul who lived in Pottersville.

In a notice signed by the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Superintendent Matthew Cuffy, the public is asked to report, without delay, any information related to the whereabouts of the missing men to the CID or the nearest police station.

The numbers to call are 2665164 and 2665165.