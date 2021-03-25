WANTED: Three Haitian nationals who escaped from Portsmouth quarantine facility

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for three men who escaped from the government quarantine facility at Portsmouth on Tuesday March 23, 2021.
The three, all male Haitian nationals, are Wisner Estime, 29, who resided at Trafalgar, Frantzo Joseph, 37, who resided at Portsmouth and 38-year-old Jean Brenton Paul who lived in Pottersville.
In a notice signed by the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Superintendent Matthew Cuffy, the public is asked to report, without delay, any information related to the whereabouts of the missing men to the CID or the nearest police station.
The numbers to call are 2665164 and 2665165.
12 Comments
LOL . The same police force that is crying illegal entry is hurting us is actually turning a blind eyes when its NOT Dcans they catch. You see who escape? The non Dcans. If you think it’s just unfortunate think again. Did they escape or were they “allowed” to make a run for it? You see, our politicians are afraid of the Haitians for obvious reasons so they use the police as a yoe yoe. Many officers are confused and don’t really know what is expected of them.
I am convinced only a change in leadership in government can bring some semblance of normalcy in my land. Run Haitians, Run!
These people need to be deported asap.
Not THESE people need to be deported but the government of Dominica together with their most loyal supporters need to be deported! Preferably to China, in order for them to get a good dose of their own medicine. You clown would be the first to cry like a baby.
We have to find them, even if they blend into the Haitian crowd and workers. We owe it to ourselves today due to covid. Please share. Shared!
U really think they interested in staying in Dominica. If u staying in Dominica no reason to escape quarantine. Check Giada or Martinique. Can’t say I blame them people are covid free and vaccine and put in quarantine.
Since 2000, over 60,000 Haitians have been processed to entry Dominica, however only a fraction have returned to Haiti legally and or have been removed from Dominica by the Government.
Yet more than 3/4 of these Haitians who came in mostly via air have left Dominica illegally for Guadeloupe, Martinique and other countries mostly via boat. Many have been lost at sea and or apprehended by the immigration in nearby islands.
While here in Dominica they complain about no work or the jobs they get are too low paying as some of their excuses for wanting to leave. While here they also get access to almost all government services for free yet they do not care about the bad human trafficking image and impression they create of Dominica. They simply abuse the good intentions and friendly nature of this country and its people.
It’s time for the Government to crack down on the massive annual immigration to this country. They are only hurting Dominica more.
A fair amount of them came on a government invitation and free ticket to vote in OUR elections. They were TREATED quite well at the time. I for one know exactly who to blame. It’s that same gangster that remains head of government.
You think they not hiding by Skerrit or Reggie?
Give me a smartphone and I’ll write nonsense!
Your name says it all. So why you want to include others when you know where THEY are hiding?!
How do we know they not hiding by you?
This broken police force are so quick to brutalise a certain section of the population, but is so quick to ask for the public help to solve crime… Idiots and semi illiterates….30000 or 40000 people out of about 65000 people won’t relate to you all at all, because you all policing is below par!!! Send the manicou gang to get the Haitians…….Are their job description just to brutalize? I will help in this one because of Covid 19…. but you all members of this political CDPF,, will not get my help easily brother..!!!!
If i had my own way, i would disband the entire force from the highest rank to the lowest, and take in new recruits only, with a foreign commissioner.