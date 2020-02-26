Crime Stoppers Dominica holds community education session on gender-based violence

Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) recently held a community education session for the East in the Kalinago Territory in collaboration with the Kalinago Council. The event forms part of CSD’s national gender based violence project which aims to empower communities to speak up on cases of abuse and gender based violence using Crime Stoppers Dominica’s easy, confidential and accessible reporting system.

The community education session sought to improve the public’s knowledge of Crime Stoppers Dominica and how it can be used as a confidential medium to report crime, increase awareness of the unacceptability of gender based violence, voyeurism, sexual grooming, underage sex and rape and of the law regarding mandatory reporting.

The session was attended by members of the public from the Kalinago Territory and Castle Bruce as well as representatives of various community groups, government organizations, and schools in the area. The audience heard a presentation from Crime Stoppers Dominica and how it can be used as an effective means of reporting crime including cases of gender based violence anonymously. The Bureau of Gender Affairs made a presentation on types of gender based violence and how it affects victims, their families and the community. Social worker/Counselor and Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries, Mrs. Tina Alexander shared her knowledge on the Sexual Offences Act with focus on mandatory reporting, grooming, voyeurism, hush money, marital rape and referral pathways.

The session closed with a panel discussion that included the Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia constituency and Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, Honourable Cozier Frederick, Mr. Austin Cyrille, Mrs. Anette Thomas-Sanford and Ms. Willa Cyrille. The panelists highlighted several aspects of gender based violence including limitations to reporting and explored new initiatives to encourage reporting of gender based violence issues.

The project, which is being sponsored by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) includes a promotion and advertising campaign utilizing social media (featuring Ma Buttacup of Jingle Jam Entertainment), radio, print media and billboards.

How Crime Stoppers Works

If you have information on any type of criminal activity:

Call toll free1-800-TIPS [8477] and give the operator the information or go online at crimestoppersdominica.org and click the “Submit Tip” button. Do not give your name.

Your call is answered by a professionally trained attendant at a call center outside of Dominica. The call is free; it is confidential and there is no caller ID. The information is then transmitted to the police who proceeds to take the necessary action.

Remember Crime Stoppers Dominica is not the police. The organisation is a non-profit entity that provides a confidential crime reporting service that allows a member of the public to report crime and remain anonymous.