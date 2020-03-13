Critically-injured victim of motor vehicle accident requires financial help for overseas treatment

The family of 17-year-old Wes Antonio Romain, of Batacca, is seeking financial assistance to help have him airlifted overseas for medical attention.

Romain was critically injured in a traffic collision on Sunday 8th March in Castle Bruce when the pickup truck in which he and six other people were travelling, lost control and collided with a utility pole.

Another 17-year-old, Chayante Tyson, died as a result of injuries sustained in that accident and according to the police, two of the other occupants sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

Romain was one of the two and, according to his family, has been in critical condition at the hospital. They say arrangements are being made to have him airlifted overseas as soon as possible to seek further medical attention. A family friend told Dominica News Online (DNO) that he may be flown out today.

Romain’s family is soliciting donations from members of the public, the private sector and other stakeholders. They say that all contributions will be significant and will increase chances for the youth’s successful treatment.

Persons willing to contribute can do so via First Caribbean Bank Account number: 106987101.