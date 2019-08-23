CSEC E-testing successful for Dominican students

Dominican students who sat the 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, have for the first time, completed the paper one portion of their assessment online.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth stated that the change to e-testing will better equip the students to be global citizens.

“This year, we were able to do our CSEC exams using the internet. E-education is also another area of focus for the Ministry of Education, and we will be appealing to the schools, the institutions and our students as we roll out our programs for e-education,” she said, on Wednesday, at a ceremony held to officially announce the 2019 CSEC results. “…we seek to provide our Dominican students, so that they will be global citizens. They will be able to participate in economies, not just in Dominica, but globally.”

Local CXC Registrar, Magalie Celestine, thanked everyone who “assisted with the smooth transitioning to online testing of paper one in 2019.”

In July 2016, Barbados-based CXC Registrar, Glenroy Cumberbatch, announced that by January 2017 students would be able to complete their multiple choice examinations online, and by 2018, all parts of all subjects will be available online.

1,160 Dominican candidates sat this year’s CSEC exams in 33 subject areas, with forty-six students from thirteen secondary schools obtaining six or more grade ones.

The Convent High School and North East Comprehensive School have completely transitioned to e-testing for all of their internal exams.