CSEC results to be officially released early next week; CBSS excells

The results of the 2019 Caribbean Examination Council CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) exams, for Dominica, will be officially released next week.

An official of the Ministry of Education told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday night that the results should be released by Monday or Tuesday next week following the customary analysis of the information.

According to the official, it is expected that a national outlook of Dominica’s performance will be presented.

Social media exploded on Thursday with the breaking news of the outstanding results of some of the Dominican students. Dominican students were able to log on to the CXC Online Students Portal between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to access their individual results.

Two students of the Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) performed extraordinarily well. Nia Belle captured 13 ones and Adicia Burton, who graduated as the CBSS valedictorian in July this year, got 11 ones.

The Ministry of Education official who spoke to DNO, cautioned that it was a bit premature to name the official CSEC top performer in Dominica for 2019 as that position will be determined by the quality of performance of the top contenders based on certain criteria. However, the official was quick to point out that the student with the most ones could well be the top performer.

And that must have been very much on the minds of Kalinago Territory residents, who organized a motorcade on Thursday night, to celebrate the performance of Nia Belle and Adicia Burton.