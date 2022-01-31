Cultural Division vows to continue working for ‘the respect and recognition that it deserves’

The cultural division pledges to continue playing its role in promoting Dominica’s Art until it receives “the respect and recognition that it deserves.”

Speaking at the first ever Dominica Music Awards over the weekend, Acting Chief Cultural Officer of the Division of Culture, Earlson Matthew, said every citizen has to contribute in making this dream a reality.

“The cultural division will continue to play its role as it relates to seeing the arts get the respect and recognition that it deserves. And while the cultural division is a good starting point, we cannot do it alone. We all have cultural responsibilities beyond the work of the division,” Matthew stated.

He commended Creole Heartbeat on a job well done by putting together the first ever Dominica Music Awards stating that while some may argue that the National Cultural Council hosts the highest cultural awards by way of the Golden Drums, people must acknowledge that a gap was identified and duly filled.

“Rewards are the best incentive and source of positive reinforcement and you have given musicians more goals to aspire to: accolades for their respective portfolios and personal milestones by which they can gauge their development,” he remarked.

The Acting Chief Cultural Officer said it was also reassuring to see the involvement of Dominica’s most prominent music association as well as all jurisdictional collections rights organizations among many others, who pledged their support to this initiative.

“The cultural division’s rule is to oversee the promotion preservation and development of traditional and cultural expressions. To achieve this, we must invest in human resource importantly from the formative stages but also to further develop what already exists,” he stated.

Matthew noted that while persons may not see a “pretty bottom line” with the instant tangible profits yielded by the other sectors, their work empowers practitioners to do so for themselves as well as instill certain morals, ethics and values that no amount of profit can surpass.

“It pleases me to state that the Dominican Music Awards is one such venture that is in line with our mandates. While it may be easy to openly express dissatisfaction in the nominees and to highlight the names that could have been deserving, I am reminded that the nomination process so transparent, as well as the integration of the general public,” He stated. “I urge those who feel slighted to keep working, not for the executive of the Dominica Music Awards, not for Creole Heartbeat, but for continuity in what you love, and of course your survival, and if your intellectual property is what your families are dependent on, then that as well.”

Meantime, Matthew broached the topic of Carnival which has been at the fore in recent times and while the Cultural Division does not play a leading role in the organization of the festival, he officially informed the public of the ‘Old Mass 2022’ offering.

He said this will come in the form of a film production similar to ‘Christmas Culture’ as they highlight various aspects of traditional Carnival culture.

He also said that by now, everyone is aware of the negative impacts of Covid-19 and urged citizens to pay attention to the positive lessons brought forth by this pandemic such as the importance of diversification of revenue streams, the need for combining all those skills out of warcraft with the knowledge of the business and administrative areas of our beloved sector, the therapeutic nature of what we do as well as to use the down time that we have as an opportunity to regroup, analyze world trends, discover new markets or just to stop and have a look at things from another perspective.

In closing, Matthew thanked creole heartbeat for their unwavering support during his tenure thus far, and pledged to continually support them in future events.

” There’s a lot more work to be done. Thank you everyone,”