Culture minister urges Dominicans to put differences aside and unite this Independence season

As the country embarks on its season of celebrations, Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development Gretta Roberts called on Dominicans to “embrace the spirit of togetherness.”

Her call came during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Independence Celebrations held at the State House Conference Centre recently.

“As we embark on the season of celebration, let us embrace the spirit of togetherness,” she encouraged. “Let us reach out to one another with support, love and compassion.”

She continued, “Let us continue to build bridges that strengthen our communities ensuring that our country, our gift, is a legacy we pass on in even a better condition than we found it.”

According to Roberts, now more than ever Dominicans must all come together setting aside differences, regardless of their backgrounds or political leanings, and remember that “we are strongest when united.”

She said as Dominicans raise the national flag and dance to the rhythms of traditional music, bouyon, and calypso, “may this independence season remind us of the power we possess when we unite as Dominicans, driven by a shared purpose and vision for the future.”

Roberts went on to state that as Dominica celebrates the beauty of the island, the diversity of the culture, and the strength of Dominicans, “we must also recommit to fostering the values of unity, community, and solidarity.”

This year Dominica’s Independence Celebrations is being celebrated under the theme: “Péyi Nou, Kado Nou” (Our Country, Our Gift).

“We are reminded that Dominica is indeed the greatest blessing bestowed upon us by the Almighty,” Roberts explained. “It is our foundation, the essence of our identity, and the bedrock upon which our ancestors built their dreams.”

She pointed out that Dominica is the source of the resilience that “flows through each of us.”

Furthermore, Roberts indicated that as Dominica reflects on 46 years of independence it is being acknowledged that the journey has been filled with both triumphs and trials.

She said however, “We are proud of the fact that from natural disasters to economic challenges we have consistently found ways to rise; that resilience is at the heart of what it means to be Dominicans.”

She added, “It fills us with pride as we wave our flag, sing our national anthem, and act as stewards of this precious land.”

Additionally, Roberts noted that Dominica with its lush landscapes, breathtaking waterfalls, and rich heritage, “is not just a gift to us who call Dominica home, but a gift to all who visit and are captivated by its natural beauty and charm.”

She believes that Dominica’s vibrant culture is a treasure whether it’s the traditional dances, music, language, festivals, or the customs passed on to generations, the island possesses a richness that is unmatched in the Caribbean and beyond.

“It lives in our Kalinago heritage, the beat of our drums, the rhythm of our jing ping music, cadence-lypso, and calypso, and the artistry of our story-telling,” Roberts indicated.

She encourages all Dominicans to participate in the independence festivities.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security who represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the well-being of every citizen.

“As we embark on the month-long celebration of this significant milestone in our nation’s journey, Our government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the well-being of every citizen,” he stated. “Our focus has always been on improving the lives of our people. Every policy, development plan, and decision is aimed at enhancing the welfare of every Dominican.”

He believes that true independence goes beyond political sovereignty, remarking that “it involves securing economic stability, social justice, quality, healthcare and education for all.”

“It is our responsibility to ensure that every Dominican, regardless of background or circumstance has access to opportunities that improve their lives, promote health and security, and offer a bright future,” he noted. “In these challenging times, our commitment remains steadfast.”

McIntyre further stated that the government continues to invest in sustainable infrastructure, empower small businesses, and create opportunities for the country’s youth, while prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable.

“Our efforts to build a greener and more resilient economy will benefit not only us, but future generations as well,” he indicated. “By investing in our people we invest in Dominica’s future, a future where every citizen has the chance to succeed.”

As Dominica celebrates this independence season, Dr. McIntyre invites all Dominicans, “to renew our shared commitment to building a nation where well-being, dignity, and opportunity are available to all.”

“Let us be mindful that independence is not just a day to be celebrated, it is a daily dedication to building a society where every Dominican can thrive, where our youth have the opportunities to fulfil their dreams, and where our natural beauty and culture are safeguarded for future generations,” he urged. “Let us strive for a Dominica that continues to flourish as we shape a future filled with promise and prosperity for all.”

He congratulated all who have been involved in preserving and promoting the country’s cultural heritage, “ensuring that every year we can mark our independence with vibrant and exciting celebrations.”