Emancipation Celebrations 2021 under the theme ‘Afro-Artistic’ begin tomorrow

African dress days, a culture night and a lecture on reparations by Dr. Damien Dublin are some of the highlights of the 2021 Emancipation Day Celebrations.

The event which is being held under the theme: “Afro-Artistic” will run from July 16th-August 1st.

“The events of this year’s celebration will put in practice the much-talked-about call for unity,” Acting Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development Senator Oscar George said while addressing the launching ceremony held on Monday.

According to him, in terms of the theme, the aim is to focus on the more creative aspects of our African Heritage rather than the enterprise of slavery.

George said this coming Friday will be the first of the 3 African dress days.

“We are encouraging everyone to wear something African on those days. The other African dress days will be the 23rd and the 30th of July,” he revealed.

Another planned activity will be a lecture on reparations by Dr. Damien Dublin of the Reparations Committee to be held on the 21st of July.

George added, “On the 24th of July we have Afro-Artistic which will feature various aspects of the African heritage, hand drumming, bele, creative dance, fashion, lapo kabwit and a temporary segment which will feature Sheldon ‘Shelly’ Alfred and the Cultural Ambassador, Wayne Benjamin, as they combine their efforts with traditional drumming for the first time.”

Also on the programme is the Paix Bouche Drummers who will also be hosting a culture night in Paix Bouche on 30th July which will feature various cultural groups around the communities.

Finally, on August 1st, Emancipation Day will be celebrated and that will take place at the Hampstead Estate, “celebrating freedom from slavery through cuisine, art, craft, drama, music and dance.”

George called on the general public to participate in the cultural activities.

“Support in person when you are able to view, like, share on the various virtual platforms as well,” he encouraged. “Let us appreciate and keep our culture alive and let us thrive to inculcate all aspects of our culture in our young people.”