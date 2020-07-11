Customs officer investigating customs fraud in Antigua shot to death

Dominica News Online - Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 3:30 PM
Antigua customs officer, Nigel Christian, shot dead while investigating custom’s fraud in Antigua

A customs officer investigating a multimillion-dollar fraud at the customs department in Antigua and Barbuda has been kidnapped and gunned down to death.

Nigel Christian-44 years old-was kidnapped at his home on Friday night by men wearing army uniforms and taken away.

The men disabled the surveillance camera at Christian’s home before beating him and taking him away in a pickup.

Christian’s mother was reportedly threatened with a gun in her mouth.

This is the second custom office investigating the $3.3 million dollar custom fraud to be attacked.

The first one was Cornell Benjamin. He was shot but survived.

The fraud was made public last October by the government when the Cabinet reported that a broker had been defrauding the Customs and Excise Division for over two years.

In fact, all the broker’s clients claimed that they had paid all port taxes that had been presented to them and provided subsequent invoices and payment documents to substantiate their claim.

