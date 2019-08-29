Cyclist Sharome Burton looking to represent Dominica at regional and international levels

Former Dominican sports journalist, Sharome Burton who placed 10th overall in the Men’s category of the ‘Hotter N’ Hell 100’ cycling event in the United States, has said that in the future, he hopes to represent Dominica in both regional and international races.

The event took place over the last weekend in Wichita Falls, Texas, where Burton, who is a student at Midwestern State University (MSU), competed with 60 licensed racers and performed before more than ten thousand spectators.

“In the future…I look to compete in some more and gain some ranking points to upgrade my categories and hopefully, by the end of it I would be strong enough, in my opinion, to compete regionally when time allows and even internationally when Dominica is able to get some representation at regional and international events,” Burton told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview on Wednesday. “I want to put myself in the best position to be able to lend a hand in representing us well at those levels.”

Burton described his journey to the Hotter N’ Hell 100 as a very challenging one that required a lot of commitment over the past eight or so months that he’s been attending university in the US.

“This past weekend, to be able to be competitive in such a massive cycling event, one of the officially sanctioned races in the US system is very pleasing, and I think a testament to the consistency of training I have been able to put since the start of the year despite the rigors of keeping up with university courses,” the MSU student stated

He revealed that he entered the event “pretty much in a state of near-zero in terms of racing experience and racing fitness. In Dominica, I had only competed in one road race in the 2018 season and to transition into basically training between twelve to fifteen hours per week this past summer and a bit less early in the year when I just started my first semester, was a big transition and a very much change up to what I was able to do back home.”

Burton went on to say that when he enrolled at Midwestern State University (MSU) in January 2019, he reached out to join the cycling team. In February 2019, he competed in the South Central Conference Cycling Companionship which comprised various states such as Texas and Louisiana where his team won.

He said around that time, he competed in more than 20 races while attending school.

Burton said he is taking each step, one day at a time, to ensure that he gets his school work done and improve himself until he becomes the best cyclist he can be.