DABA to conduct basketball training for primary and secondary school students

The Dominica Amateur Basketball Association (DABA), has announced that starting around the end of January this year, the association will be conducting a three months basketball training programme for primary and secondary school students on the island.

DABA Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, Dwight Timothy, said the training will be facilitated by a Dominican coach based in Canada, Terry Bertrand, who will be working together with basketball coaches around the island under their youth development programme.

Timothy reported that eight coaching zones have been established to run the training.

The zones are as follows: Zone 1 (Capuchin to Colihaut), zone 2 (Penville to Calibishie), zone 3 (Coulibistrie to Layou), Zone 4 (Woodford hill to Atkinson), Zone 5 (Jimmit to Canefield), Zone 6 (Castle bruce to Delices), Zone 7 (Fond Cole to Castle Comfort) and zone 8 (Loubiere to Petite Savanne).

“We have also put together a tournament committee as well as a youth development committee, ” Timothy said. “We just want to bring back Dominica basketball where it once was and where we know it can be because the talent is there.”

He said the DABA hopes to mould young people’s talent into professionalism and the rest will follow.

Meantime, President of the DABA, Dustan “Maggie” Peters, has said that the Young Student-Athlete (YSA) development programme hosted a camp for athletes at Benjamin’s Park, Portsmouth before the end of 2019.

He said the camp began on Friday, December 27th 2019 and ended on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019.

“That will be in aid of developing these athletes, getting them prepared so they can take advantage of opportunities that await out there for high schools and colleges out in the US,” Peters explained.

He said the camp included both boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 20.