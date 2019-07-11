DAEC presents biblical view on LGBT issue; expresses concern about increasing public nudity

District Superintendent of the Christian Union Churches of Dominica, Pastor Lennox Timothy, has said because of the growing LGBTT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Transgender) global movement and the silence of churches around the world, the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC) is presenting a biblical view to Dominica as a measuring line to this development.

“The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is an organization formed on the foundation of the infallible, inerrant, divinely inspired and singularly authoritative word of God and hence we uphold all its truths without reservation,” Pastor Timothy stated at a DAEC press conference held earlier this week.

“The quick moving agenda of the global LGBTT movement and the apparent silence of certain segments of the church around the world have moved us to present this paper on the matter of homosexuality which offers some guidance to our affiliated churches and present God’s view as a measuring line to the nation.”

Pastor Timothy goes on to question the persons who are stating that homosexuality is a natural behavior.

“A common argument in favor of homosexual behavior is that it is indeed natural for some, i.e. some people are born with that predisposition. This logic produces a morality based on predisposition or what is ‘natural.’ If am naturally attracted to the same sex it must therefore be good,” he explained. “Christian teaching is not at variance with humankind being naturally predisposed toward attitudes and behaviors which are inherently wrong. Of course there are those who are naturally selfish, violent or predisposed to addiction, adultery or pedophilia. Does that ‘natural inclination’ therefore make it a good thing?” he asked.

Timothy said the Bible teaches that every person’s nature is corrupt and must be regenerated by God, thus all men are born naturally into a multitude of vice and as Christians, we trust God to produce in us a NEW ‘natural’ which is a product of the New Birth in Christ.

“If any man be in Christ he is a new creation. The old is passed, behold the new is come, (2 Cor. 5.17),” he quoted from scripture.

The DAEC official suggests that the church should also seek out and love homosexuals, listening carefully to their pain, struggles and same sex attractions, and lead them to freedom that comes through faith and repentance in Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Meantime, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer of DAEC, Pastor Jennifer Valerie expressed concern about the increase in public nudity in Dominica, stating that “there is a move by our people to see who can out-do each other in their display of indecency.”

Valerie defined public indecency as generally referring to acts involving nudity or sexual activity in view of the public, often with the intent to shock, offend, or arouse.

She added that it includes offenses like indecent exposure and lewd conduct pointing out that lewdness is of a higher level of offensiveness than indecency.

“It denotes public sexual activity, for example, people engaged in sexual intercourse or other overt sexual contact in view of the public or someone displaying his or her genitals in an aroused state,” she explained.

Valerie continued, “The value of a human being is therefore seriously downgraded and degraded when such acts take place. When one places value on oneself it is an internal moral compass that causes one to avoid the above-named behavior.”

She added that those who seek to enlist others in performing such acts publicly and those who partake in such seem to lack a sense of the real value that the Creator places on the human body.

“The Creator’s statement that we are fearfully and wonderfully made and other utterances such as he that looks on a woman to lust after her has committed adultery in his heart, give an indication that great value is in each person and should not be cheapened by placing it on human display,” she admonished

She said the DAEC implore those who do such to cease and reflect on what it really means to value oneself adding that having a mindset that we are nothing more than our bodies and that we should seek to titillate others to get satisfaction and approval poses the danger of becoming the norm to young persons.