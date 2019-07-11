DAEC presents biblical view on LGBT issue; expresses concern about increasing public nudity

District Superintendent of the Christian Union Churches of Dominica, Pastor Lennox Timothy, has said because of the growing LGBTT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Transgender) global movement and the silence of churches around the world, the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC) is presenting a biblical view to Dominica as a measuring line to this development.
“The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is an organization formed on the foundation of the infallible, inerrant, divinely inspired and singularly authoritative word of God and hence we uphold all its truths without reservation,” Pastor Timothy stated at a DAEC press conference held earlier this week.
“The quick moving agenda of the global LGBTT movement and the apparent silence of certain segments of the church around the world have moved us to present this paper on the matter of homosexuality which offers some guidance to our affiliated churches and present God’s view as a measuring line to the nation.”
Pastor Timothy goes on to question the persons who are stating that homosexuality is a natural behavior.
“A common argument in favor of homosexual behavior is that it is indeed natural for some, i.e. some people are born with that predisposition. This logic produces a morality based on predisposition or what is ‘natural.’ If am naturally attracted to the same sex it must therefore be good,” he explained. “Christian teaching is not at variance with humankind being naturally predisposed toward attitudes and behaviors which are inherently wrong. Of course there are those who are naturally selfish, violent or predisposed to addiction, adultery or pedophilia. Does that ‘natural inclination’ therefore make it a good thing?” he asked.
Timothy said the Bible teaches that every person’s nature is corrupt and must be regenerated by God, thus all men are born naturally into a multitude of vice and as Christians, we trust God to produce in us a NEW ‘natural’ which is a product of the New Birth in Christ.
“If any man be in Christ he is a new creation. The old is passed, behold the new is come, (2 Cor. 5.17),” he quoted from scripture.
The DAEC official suggests that the church should also seek out and love homosexuals, listening carefully to their pain, struggles and same sex attractions, and lead them to freedom that comes through faith and repentance in Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit.
Meantime, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer of DAEC, Pastor Jennifer Valerie expressed concern about the increase in public nudity in Dominica, stating that “there is a move by our people to see who can out-do each other in their display of indecency.”
Valerie defined public indecency as generally referring to acts involving nudity or sexual activity in view of the public, often with the intent to shock, offend, or arouse.
She added that it includes offenses like indecent exposure and lewd conduct pointing out that lewdness is of a higher level of offensiveness than indecency.
“It denotes public sexual activity, for example, people engaged in sexual intercourse or other overt sexual contact in view of the public or someone displaying his or her genitals in an aroused state,” she explained.
Valerie continued, “The value of a human being is therefore seriously downgraded and degraded when such acts take place. When one places value on oneself it is an internal moral compass that causes one to avoid the above-named behavior.”
She added that those who seek to enlist others in performing such acts publicly and those who partake in such seem to lack a sense of the real value that the Creator places on the human body.
“The Creator’s statement that we are fearfully and wonderfully made and other utterances such as he that looks on a woman to lust after her has committed adultery in his heart, give an indication that great value is in each person and should not be cheapened by placing it on human display,” she admonished
She said the DAEC implore those who do such to cease and reflect on what it really means to value oneself adding that having a mindset that we are nothing more than our bodies and that we should seek to titillate others to get satisfaction and approval poses the danger of becoming the norm to young persons.
8 Comments
Well said evangelical association. Well said!!!!!!!! It is high time to take a stand against this diabolically-inspired movement.
The homosexual agenda has hijacked God’s rainbow and subverted it to their own agenda.
DNO readers, are you all aware that the rainbow that appears with rain (God’s rainbow) has seven main colours; interestingly though, the current gay pride trademark ‘rainbow’ flag has only 6 colours – yup SIX (6) – make a quick count of the colours in the current gay pride rainbow flag.
Does the #6 remind you all of something? The truth is hidden in plain sight!!!!
So Adam and Eve walked around clothed then?
“Of course there are those who are naturally selfish, violent or predisposed to addiction, adultery or pedophilia. Does that ‘natural inclination’ therefore make it a good thing?”
All these examples can cause harm to others.. fair!…. YET, show us how someone being homosexual harms ANYBODY???
The old will die out in Dominica and hopefully a more progressive, tolerant society will emerge. Without an open minded society, Dominica will remain last.
Worldwide, fundamentalists of some major religions promote discrimination, hatred and often violence towards LGBTQ people. Because of religion, families are torn apart when misguided teachings conflict with the biologically determined sexual orientation and/or gender identity of a child or parent. Countless LGBTQ people are raised in religious families and experience a great deal of internal conflict and pain as they try to reconcile their own learned beliefs with the reality of who they are. The hypocrisy of the anti-LGBTQ teachings of the major religions truly must be exposed. Religious individuals should be critical of these teachings, as they perpetuate oppression, violence and pain throughout the world. Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of sexual orientation.
My DNO Commentary “Differentiating between Nude and Lewd” serves as my response to Pastor Jennifer Valerie concern about the increase of public nudity in Dominica.
The issue being discussed is not whether married or unmarried Christians commit sin, it is the issue of homosexuality which is condemned by the Bible in the same way that adultery or fornication is condemned. However, if Christians are hypocritical (as bad as this is), does that make sin acceptable? If one takes the position that others do it so its acceptable to do it too; then we are doomed as a people and our moral compass has gone totally astray. This logic cannot be a solution to a sin problem- sin is dealt by the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ and unless persons accept that fundamental fact, there will always be hypocrites, law-breakers and sinners. Which side are you?
on the hypocrites, law-breakers and sinners side
Do these Christian people have any views on sex outside marriage? How about preachers who are married and having extra-marital affairs? Any comments on that?
My problem with these people is, they pick and choose their sins. They are all just a bunch of hypocrites.