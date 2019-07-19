DAIC advocates for an eco-system to support entrepreneurship ahead of 2019 AGM

Ensuring that entrepreneurship and the private sector can thrive in Dominica should be of extreme importance to all. For this reason, the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce has decided to focus its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on ‘Advancing Dominica’s Growth through an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem’.

DAIC shares that this theme is vital for its membership and the work of the chamber as there is greater need to support this eco-system to advance doing business both locally and internationally, in addition to promoting an environment for entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.

The AGM’s open session immediately succeeds the closed session with a panel discussion and cocktail reception, this Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Prevo Cinemall in Roseau. This panel discussion will provide cutting edge insight into the pillars to advance Dominica’s Entrepreneurial Eco-System with perspectives from entrepreneurship, technology, and financial sector experts.

This panel will be moderated by President of DAIC and Director for FreeStyle Inc., Kenneth Green. Panelists will be Dr. Kieron Swift – Project Development Consultant of Compete Caribbean, Stephen Lander – Country Manager of CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Sheldon Casimir – Founder of U.N.I.T.E. and recent DAIC representative at the Regional Policy Dialogue on Innovation and Technology, Adeola Bannis – Doctoral Candidate and Tech Engineer at the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, and Michel Williams – Founder of Maxwell Technologies, a local company operating in the FinTech industry.

It is expected that this event will ensure an understanding of the importance of an entrepreneurial eco-system to the advancement of Dominica and what is necessary for entrepreneurs to thrive in Dominica, as well as understanding the role of all stakeholders in advancing Dominica’s Entrepreneurial Eco-System. Additionally, attendees will be enlightened on key trends in innovation and technology to support entrepreneurship and become informed on how entrepreneurs can harness these technologies for their advancement.

The cost of attendance for the Open Session is $70.00 for members and $100.00 for non-members. A $10 discount is available for groups of four or more attendees. Attendance can be confirmed by contacting DAIC at 1(767)449-1962 or chamber.daic@gmail.com.

DAIC encourages it membership to attend the closed session which takes place from 4:30 PM prior to the Open Session. At this closed session, elections for directors and executive board positions will be held, the President’s report and the Audited Financial Statements will be presented, and other membership related matter will be discussed.