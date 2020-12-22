DAIC business Christmas lighting competition is on 

A competition to see which local business can bring the most Christmas cheer, is on.

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) has partnered with Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) on a Business Christmas Lighting Competition which is geared at bringing joy and cheer to the general public.

Executive Director of the DAIC Lizra Fabien told Dominica News Online (DNO) that in light of the severe challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative seeks to encourage the business community to exercise their corporate responsibility to spread Christmas cheer by lighting up their storefronts.

“Businesses will be judged based on the most elaborate and innovative storefront lighting designs. The Dominica Electricity Corporation will provide electricity concessions valued at $1000, $750, and $500 for first, second, and third places winners, respectively,” she informed.

All the photo entries which have been placed on the DAIC’s Facebook page will be evaluated by a panel of judges who will assess the designs and announce the winner on December 23rd.

Fabien encouraged persons to visit the DAIC Facebook page and like the photo of their choice, as the business photo with the most likes up to 9:00 AM on December 23rd will win a special prize.

The partners encourage a spirit of togetherness and ownership in enhancing the atmosphere during this Christmas season.

The businesses which are participating are Sparkle Cleaners, Depex, Springfield Trading Ltd, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, AC Shillingford and Co Ltd, DBS radio, Jolly’s Mega Center, and Sukies.

Photos of the competing businesses are posted below.

Go to DAIC Facebok page to choose your favourite photo.