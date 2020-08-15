DAIC & CREAD provide virtual financial management training to MSMEs

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) and the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD)collaborated on an MSME Virtual Financial Management Traininghosted via Zoom over the months of May, June and July 2020.

This three-level Training, facilitated by Mr. Elijah Leblanc, the MSME Business Advisor from CREAD, focused on Start-Ups, Record-Keepingand Accounting. This trainingwas geared at supporting businesses to improve their financial management and strategic planning for growth as well as enhancing the businesses’ access to finance and ultimately long-term resilience.

Over 50 businesses participated in the trainings. The participants who successfully completed the related assessments receive certificates in recognition of their dedication in completing the necessary requirements.

The partners have agreed to provide the participants who have completed all three levels technical support to improve the accounting systems and support in setting financial goals to improve their overall financial management. Subsequent to this first training, the partners have begun planning for a second cohort which begins January 2021.

DAIC and CREADcontinue to encourage all businesses to understand and implement the principles and advice shared in this session in order to make improved and sound operational and investment decisions.

The three levels can be accessed via https://dominicachamber.com/category/training/. For additional information on this and subsequent training sessions, please contact DAIC today at [email protected] or 1(767)449-1962.