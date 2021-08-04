DAIC postpones Open Session of its AGM

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) wishes to advise that the Open Session of its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Chew On It Luncheon carded for Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at the Fort Young Hotel has been postponed due to the recent measures that have been established to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Dominica.

The DAIC sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this change and will communicate the rescheduled date of the event in the near future once confirmation is received of the containment of the spread of the virus. The DAIC remains committed to hosting this event as the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica will speak on the topic, ‘The Socio-Economic Impact of the Dominica International Airport Project.’

The DAIC will now host its AGM’s Closed Session for Members virtually on Thursday, August 5 th ,

2021 from 2:30 PM in order to fulfill its requirements to its Membership.

The DAIC encourages the Private Sector and the general public to adhere to the protocols and measures established by the Government. The DAIC further encourages all to remain vigilant, wash hands and sanitize often, wear masks when in public places, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and to contact the hotline if experiencing symptoms.

For additional information, contact the DAIC Secretariat at 1(767)235-1962 or [email protected].