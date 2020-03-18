DAIC president says there’s no need to be overly concerned about food levels in Dominica

Amidst reports of panic buying, president of the Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce (DAIC), Kenny Green, says there is no need for over concerns with regard to food levels on the island.

He was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 Radio Hot Seat Programme on Wednesday.

Members of the public have been emptying shelves at the supermarkets as panic grows over the spread of the dreaded coronavirus now affecting a number of countries in the Caribbean and around the world.

Green said there will always be anxiety in a situation when people feel under threat.

“… I do not see the need for over-concern with regards to food levels,” he said. “The data that I have and information that I have suggested that we will be ok in the short to medium term.”

He said, based on the data he received from the Ministry of Trade, he believes that ministry will put out a bulletin or a release to give clarification on the level of food and non-food stock in Dominica.

“If people take a lot of the current stock that are available, then obviously there will be a shortage and that shortage will be unfair for those who are least able amongst us,” Green remarked.

He continued, “If you look at the cycle of how people do purchasing of food, they do so in their monthly cycle in terms of their salary.”

Green further explained that if there are people who have more means and decide that they are going to stock up because they think something is in shortage, “then inevitably there will be a shortage of that item and that’s what we don’t want.”

Meantime, Dominica News Online (DNO) visited some supermarkets and pharmacies to find out which items were in demand and how stocks were holding up.

We were told that since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there’s been a very high demand for sanitary items which has resulted in a shortage of these items.

Supervisor at Adam’s Pharmacy, Lien Norville said measures were being taken to source more sanitary items.

She said hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant sprays and rubbing alcohol were out of stock.

“At this point, I’m taking a note of what people are asking for and what we do not have. There are certain things, for example, hand sanitizer, we do not have in stock but normally we would get these things from Jolly’s wholesale,” she said.

Norville stated that the pharmacy is looking at sourcing these products overseas.

Charles Pharmacy seemed to be experiencing a similar situation with the main sanitary item in stock – rubbing alcohol – in very short supply.

She said items such as hand sanitizer cannot be purchased abroad because of low stocks in other countries.

Marketing Manager of H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, Michelle Joseph told DNO that the company has increased orders for these high demand products to ensure the continued preparedness of customers.

“Generally, over the last few weeks, we have observed that customers have purchased large quantities of Supreme Bleach, rubbing alcohol, vinegar, hand sanitizer, disinfectant liquids and wipes. We also see increased purchases of other hygiene products such as toilet paper, tissues and hand soap,” Joseph said.

She said the management of Whitchurch has acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and has not only provided their staff, but the public, with information on ways in which they can protect themselves from this virus.

“Also, we spray all public areas with disinfectant at regular intervals for staff and public safety, “Joseph stated.