DAIC supports COVID-19 national vaccination strategy

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) has endorsed Dominica’s national vaccination strategy as “the foundation” of the country’s socioeconomic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.
The DAIC statement follows a call made last week by businessman Karl Nassief for the organization, among others, to issue a statement calling for mandatory vaccination in Dominica.
In its statement, the private sector organization does not call for a vaccine mandate but it promotes vaccination as the most effective tool to combat Covid-19.
“Established medical research tells us that the vaccine strengthens our immune system by training it to recognize and fight against the virus, thereby reducing the probability of severe illness and death. Extensive vaccination may also foster population immunity, making it more difficult for the virus to spread from person to person,” the DAIC notes.
Citing recent data which shows that the majority of infections and hospitalizations occur in unvaccinated persons, the association encouraged people to be mindful of the need for collective responsibility in deciding whether or not to take the vaccine.
“We appreciate that vaccination is a personal health decision. At the same time, due consideration must be given to how our personal decisions affect the wider community, and more particularly, the most vulnerable among us,” DAIC argues in response to those who refuse or are reluctant to take the vaccine.
Acknowledging that there are a lot of questions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine, DAIC says it has been actively supporting its members and the wider business community in raising vaccination literacy and addressing the issue of vaccination hesitancy.
On Monday, September 6, 2021, the organization hosted an open virtual discussion on the topic “Covid-19 and Vaccination: Considerations for Businesses and Employees,” which featured as guest speaker Dr. Swinburne Augustine, a Dominica-born Microbiologist and Immunologist based in the United States of America. The discussion covered a range of concerns including the content, efficacy, and side effects of Covid-19 Vaccines. The DAIC is encouraging the public to view a recording of the session at: bit.ly/3tkuxvT and to contact the DAIC about hosting similar information sessions for other member organizations.
“Health officials have made access to vaccines easy and free of cost to our citizens. We encourage every eligible person to avail of the opportunity to receive this safe and effective vaccine as we endeavor to protect public health and our economic recovery,” the DAIC states, adding “Following vaccination, it is important to maintain compliance with the established health protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and cleaning or sanitizing your hands regularly.”
5 Comments
When the government of Dominica take full liability for anything that happen to us when they make it mandatory then no problem .. look at that ..the corrupt greedy laboo party never gave stimulus to people who suffered from the lockdown..they saving the money to campaign to keep them in office next election..these people are so sick wicked and evil bloody barstords.. they lie so much …let Me see how long allu will stay in office.. let’s see if all wouldn’t comout there
The DAIC can go to hell!!!!
I am not vaccinated and so is my dam MONEY!!!!!
Bon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Extensive vaccination may also foster population immunity, making it more difficult for the virus to spread from person to person,” the DAIC notes.” Complete untruth, since the vaccine does not prevent the spread of SARS-cov-2 virus.
“Acknowledging that there are a lot of questions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine,” this is an experimental ….., which has a possibility to cause blood clots and heart attacks but they don’t speak of those possibilities. Plus one has to give up all rights of taking any legal action in the event that something goes wrong with the administration of the vaccine. Why should we subject ourselves to this drug trailers without any form of compensation while those companies retain their patents to make billions of dollars on those same drugs and it doesn’t prevent the spread of covid 19. They’re not speaking the full presenting the full truth. Plus a lot of vaccinated are getting covidand they’re being allowed to home quarantine.
Neither Karl nor the DAIC in their call for vaccination bothered to mention the plight of those workers who are suffering from a lack of earnings or diminished income during the lockdown periods. Skerritt was forced to give a stimulus amount to some bus drivers but not all self employed and Gig workers received a helping hand. The same way we can individually decide who enters our homes and under what conditions, similarly the businesses and those who belong to the DAIC can implement their rules for patrons to enter their premises. I didn’t see the DAIC exhorting it’s members to enforce the “vaccination” rule in their places of business. As a result their statement rings hollow by simply exhorting people to take the vaccines. The business sector can fund an effort to let credible people, example doctors and nurses who have been vaccinated to visit the hesitant ones in their homes and listen to them and try to provide answers to their fears and concerns.
{At the same time, due consideration must be given to how our personal decisions affect the wider community, and more particularly, the most vulnerable among us,” DAIC argues in response to those who refuse or are reluctant to take the vaccine.}
Aren’t the vaccinated ALSO threats to the vulnerable since the vaccinated (just as the unvaccinated) can still catch Covid and transmit it to others including the vulnerable?
Aye DAIC, please note the following:
“……..Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”
The excerpt above was taken from here -> https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0730-mmwr-covid-19.html