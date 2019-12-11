DAIC sustainability symposium rescheduled to tomorrow

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) Business Sustainability Symposium: Grow. Sustain. Impact has been rescheduled to Thursday December 12 th , 2019 from 8:30 AM at the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Dominica.

This Business Sustainability Symposium & Exhibition, hosted in partnership with the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction and through DAIC’s ARISE Network, caters to over 100 professionals from our local business and stakeholder community.

This one-day conference will be opened with an address by UNDP’s Head of Office Mr. Luis Thais and a Panel Discussion on Business Beyond Recovery: Practical Implications for Growth, Sustainability and Scaling Impact with perspectives from the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica, as well as from businesses in a variety of sectors with lessons to be learned by all attendees. Additionally, the

technical and practical sessions on Private Sector Development from CREAD, Insurance as a Competitive Advantage and Optimizing Technology for Business Sustainability will be presented by local experts. The opening ceremony and panel discussion will be streamed LIVE via DAIC’s Facebook Page

(@DominicaChamberDAIC).

The key objectives of this Symposium are to strengthen the knowledge of the Private Sector in key areas related to business growth, sustainability and the mitigation of disaster risk, as well as to enable dialogue, cooperation and sharing of business solutions among attendees. It is expected that from this Symposium, businesses in Dominica will receive tangible benefits that can greatly impact their

businesses for enhanced success.

This event is supported by Platinum Sponsors SOL EC Ltd and Tropical Shipping, Gold Sponsor U.N.I.T.E, and Silver Sponsors DCP Successors Ltd, Dominica Export-Import Agency, and the Invest Dominica Authority. Exhibitors who provide business solutions will also be featured at this symposium.

“Survival of the Private Sector also means survival of the economy of any country as most of the investments in any country are from the Private Sector. From this Symposium, we look forward to strengthening the capacity of our Membership and other businesses to promote smarter investments and to integrate risk information into their best practice,” remarked Lizra Fabien, Executive Director of DAIC.

DAIC continues to support its members and the business community to promote smarter investments as well as the growth and sustainability of their businesses.