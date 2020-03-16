Damian Whitchurch-Aird appointed new Honorary Consul of Norway in Dominica

The Kingdom of Norway has appointed Mr. Damian Whitchurch-Aird as its new Honorary Consul of Norway.

Mr.Whitchurch- Aird is an avid businessman and the Director of Logistics at H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd. He has also served as the Honorary Consul for Sweden for approximately seven years now, having taken up the appointment following his father’s retirement from that role.

At his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 Aird stated, “There are strong and enduring bonds between the Kingdom of Norway and Dominica. Although Norway may seem far away, it is extremely important that European countries, especially those as conscious of the environment and development as Norway, continue to express and expand interest in small island states such as ours. I look forward to assisting people, making introductions, fostering connections, and assist in the facilitation of programs that educate and help Dominica in our own battle with Climate Change.”

As an Honorary Consul, Mr. Whitchurch-Aird will assist Norwegian citizens in case of a consular emergency, for example, in the eventuality of a lost passport or involvement in an accident and hospitalization, or in the of a death or a missing person or other calamities. Each case will be individually assessed in consultation with the Ambassador to Norway.