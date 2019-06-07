DAPD receives donation of four amateur radios

A ham radio in use

Members of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) who have received amateur radio training, will now be able to apply the knowledge they have gained.

Four handheld amateur (ham) radios were handed over to the DAPD on Monday by two Swedish members of the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. (DARCI) who have joined the DAPD.

During an interview with DBS radio, Executive Director of the DAPD, Nathalie Murthy said she is thankful to DARCI for their donation.

“It’s one thing to do the theory but its anther thing to do the practicals and without such devices that won’t be possible so we want to extend a big thank you to the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. (DARCI) for considering us and ensuring that the program that we followed now we are able to implement it practically,” Murphy stated

She added, “After you have had the training and you have been certified as an amateur radio user, you have to get your license and this is issued by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and our applications are before them.”

The purpose of HAM radios is for easier commutation in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The donation was made in conjunction with the DARCI and The International Organization for Migration (IOM).

