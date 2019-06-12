DAPD to attend Re-launch of Commonwealth Disabled People’s Forum and UN conference

Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), Nathalie Murphy is representing the DAPD at the Re-launch of the Commonwealth Disabled Peoples’ Fourum and UN 12th Conference of State Parties.

The event started yesterday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and will run until June 13, 2019.

The Commonwealth Disabled People’s Forum seeks to give persons with disabilities a supportive and democratic structure to ensure that they are not left behind.

The meeting will cover:

-Current and future policy aims to be pursued at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and with Governments.

-Reports from activists on the progress of implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD).

-The vision and aims of the Commonwealth Disabled People’s Forum.

-Adoption of the Commonwealth Disabled Peoples Forum Constitution and

-Election of Officers.

Mrs. Murphy will be among the area speakers and her presentation will be based on the status of implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Dominica.

The 12th session of the Conference of State Parties (COSP12) is being held under the theme: “Ensuring inclusion of persons with disabilities in a changing world through the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities”.

The COSP12 will feature three round tables, general debates, as well as over 80 side events on issues related to the inclusion of persons with disabilities, such as education, the use of assistive technology, inclusion through sports and women and girls with disabilities.

Mrs. Murphy’s participation is being funded by Disability Rights Fund, With Action on Disability and Development based in the United Kingdom being one of the coordinating partners.

She will be accompanied by Michael Murphy, DAPD’s Treasurer and former Treasurer of Disabled Peoples’ International North America and Caribbean Region.