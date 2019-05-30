Darroux says government is working with MMCE to build Marigot Hospital

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux is applauding the government’s decision to begin construction of the Marigot Hospital and has said that the project will be pre-designed by Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE)

Prime Minister Skerrit said recently that the government was considering using local funds to build the hospital because of the delay in receiving the funds which were committed by Mexico for that purpose.

“As you have heard, the Honourable Prime Minister uttered that we are seriously contemplating on using local funds to do at least the infrastructure and I really would like to clarify that we are not abandoning Mexico’s project,” Darroux said.

He added, “The long drawn out period in construction and of course, we’re all aware of the real anxiety, political and otherwise, this would have caused the residents in that particular attachment area. I think the decision to begin the hospital on our own, I think was long coming. I said that and people misinterpreted it but from where I stood, I think it was a very good decision.”

The Health Minister said that the government was meeting with the project manager of MMCE,…..”to now come up with a design that the Ministry of Health can now pore over and assign a fund. We are not abandoning the funds from Mexico; we will now allocate it towards buying equipment.”

The Mexican government has committed five million dollars toward the construction of the hospital.