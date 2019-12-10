DASPA refutes claims of 8,000 coming by air and sea to vote in general election

The Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) has rejected claims that eight thousand overseas voters arrived in Dominica on charters and regular flights to participate in the general elections held on Friday, December 6th, 2019.
In his post-election speech on Saturday, December 7, leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton, accused the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) of bribing thousands of Dominicans who reside to come to vote which he claims gave the DLP the advantage of winning the elections.
However, DASPA management issued a press release on Monday which describes the information which it says is being circulated, as “incorrect, exaggerated and mischievous and is part of the fake news establishment being channelled through social media and other news mediums.”
The release stated that the airport and seaport activity into Dominica from the December 1st to December 6th shows that at the Douglas Charles airport, there were fifty-seven scheduled flights which brought in one thousand and twenty-six passengers and seventeen non-schedule flights that carried five hundred and five passengers.
The Canfield Airport brought in eleven flights which only carried six passengers.
DASPA stated that in total, one thousand five hundred and forty-five (1,545) passengers came into Dominica via eighty-nine flights within that time period.
During that period, according to the DASPA release, one thousand one hundred and seventy-two persons (1,172) persons were brought by ferry into Dominica bringing the total number of persons who arrived in Dominica via Dominica’s air and seaports to two thousand seven hundred and seventeen (2,717).
DASPA states in its release that, by comparison, from December 1 to December 6, 2018, one thousand one hundred and fifty-two (1,152) passengers came into the country while four hundred and seventeen passengers during that same period bringing the total passenger arrivals during that period to 1, 589.
DASPA said if one were to assign all the passengers who arrived on the island during that period including children, visitors, business persons, it would still be impossible to arrive at a total figure of 8,000.
“Based on the information provided, it is very unfair and irresponsible for persons who should know better to make these unsubstantiated statements as it relates to passenger arrivals without first seeking to get the facts,” DASPA admonished in its release.
11 Comments
When will these dishonest people tell the truth?So i guess all the videos are false also,Skerrit continues to steal the election,one day it will come to and end,the money has to run out.
% you right aboput this one…”The Al JaZeera documentary, told us a lot about diplomatic passports, and who are selling them in the OECS!” And the answer is:
YOUR ANGEL LENNOX LINTON!!!!! we have signed copies of the MOU!!!!!
Bardouille is a Liar!
Take into consideration that liat can only carry a maximum of 60 passengers, and if the plane only carried Dominican, do the math 8000/60 =133 , so Liat would have had to make 133 flights into Dominica. Such nonsense.
DASPA, is somebody accusing you of wrongdoing? I am trying to understanding your defensiveness. You know what DASPA, keep talking. If you only recorded 1, 589 passengers in that time period, it means, that you did not record the rest. Why didn’t you record ALL the people? Why?
You know what’s even more ridiculous the airport doesn’t even have a website, to at least show you departures and arrivals or what amenities the airport provides smh. If the airport closed you either have to go there, call. or you’re hearing from word of mouth that the airport closed….
Why is DASPA being so defensive? Whether people say it’s 8000 or they say 800, how does that affect DASPA?
DASPA, do you have something to hide? That is usually the case when people answer questions and explain things they have not been asked. 😒
If your currently a public servant the only thing you can do at the moment is sing for your supper. We all know that no information after such a heated election can be trusted, especially a government release. We all kno that if facts confirming the 8000 claim was released that heads would role. So the person who released this can be said to definitely making such his head is not on the chopping block
I did find the 8000 figure sounded high. However, one has to analyse the figures to determine whether that extra 1100 votes, if strategically placed would have influenced the outcome of the elections.
DLP knew where they needed the extra support to carry them over the line.
To be clear, I am not totally opposed to Dominican nationals, wherever they live being allowed to cast their votes. Although we live outside the country, we are very connected to our homeland and should be given a say in how it is governed. I am most concerned about campaign finance reform where the parties would have to file financial statements detailing the source of their funds and how the money was spent. The parties should also be required to raise the money from within Dominica and from Dominican nationals so that we don’t have our government being beholden to foreigners.
zandoli “The parties should also be required to raise the money from within Dominica and from Dominican nationals so that we don’t have our government being beholden to foreigners.” that part made no sense… are you saying it’s okay for a party to beholden by a national… to be clear are you saying it is okay for a political party to receive large amount of campaign funds from a local say a business person, in return for a diplomatic posting if they are successful at the polls??? will that make it okay? I agree with you that campaign financing is of paramount importance in the reform process, but must be carefully mapped out to avoid political parties not being able to run effective campaigns.
Bardouille go chill out..!!!
The question i keep asking is, since DLP does not do anything to raise one cent, where did they get the money to fly in so many (8000-10000) illegal voters to steal yet another election.
Were diplomatic passports sold?The Al JaZeera documentary, told us a lot about diplomatic passports, and who are selling them in the OECS!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?