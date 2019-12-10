DASPA refutes claims of 8,000 coming by air and sea to vote in general election

The Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) has rejected claims that eight thousand overseas voters arrived in Dominica on charters and regular flights to participate in the general elections held on Friday, December 6th, 2019.

In his post-election speech on Saturday, December 7, leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton, accused the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) of bribing thousands of Dominicans who reside to come to vote which he claims gave the DLP the advantage of winning the elections.

However, DASPA management issued a press release on Monday which describes the information which it says is being circulated, as “incorrect, exaggerated and mischievous and is part of the fake news establishment being channelled through social media and other news mediums.”

The release stated that the airport and seaport activity into Dominica from the December 1st to December 6th shows that at the Douglas Charles airport, there were fifty-seven scheduled flights which brought in one thousand and twenty-six passengers and seventeen non-schedule flights that carried five hundred and five passengers.

The Canfield Airport brought in eleven flights which only carried six passengers.

DASPA stated that in total, one thousand five hundred and forty-five (1,545) passengers came into Dominica via eighty-nine flights within that time period.

During that period, according to the DASPA release, one thousand one hundred and seventy-two persons (1,172) persons were brought by ferry into Dominica bringing the total number of persons who arrived in Dominica via Dominica’s air and seaports to two thousand seven hundred and seventeen (2,717).

DASPA states in its release that, by comparison, from December 1 to December 6, 2018, one thousand one hundred and fifty-two (1,152) passengers came into the country while four hundred and seventeen passengers during that same period bringing the total passenger arrivals during that period to 1, 589.

DASPA said if one were to assign all the passengers who arrived on the island during that period including children, visitors, business persons, it would still be impossible to arrive at a total figure of 8,000.

“Based on the information provided, it is very unfair and irresponsible for persons who should know better to make these unsubstantiated statements as it relates to passenger arrivals without first seeking to get the facts,” DASPA admonished in its release.