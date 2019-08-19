Daughter of Dominican doctor in Barbados, receives study award

The daughter of a Dominican doctor based in Barbados, has received a Barbados government exhibition award for excelling in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

An exhibition is a financial award or grant to an individual student, normally on grounds of merit.

Dominique Lafond, daughter of Dr. Geoffrey Lafond, received grade ones in Caribbean Studies, Chemistry, Physics, and Pure Mathematics, and a grade 2 in Communications Studies.

In an interview with Barbados Today, Dominique said she was happy, thankful and put in a lot of work towards her accomplishments.

“I studied fairly hard. I practised and kept on practising. If I couldn’t get something done, I would try again. If I couldn’t get it done again I might ask a friend for help; I might ask a teacher for help, until I was successful,” she stated in the interview with Barbados Today.

Dominique plans on studying actuarial science since she loved mathematics.

Her father, Dr. Lafond, who was once a Dominican island scholar and is now a consultant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), told Barbados Today that he was proud of his daughter who he said always remained focused and hard-working.

“I have always been proud of Dominique. She is not just academic minded. She is well rounded. She took part in athletics for her school; she swam for her school. She was head girl at both primary [St Angela’s] and high school,” he explained in an interview with Barbados Today.

When asked if it was his wish for his daughter to join him in medicine, the doctor said “absolutely not.” He added that he was happy that she did not choose medicine.

“She can go and explore something else. Yes, medicine is rewarding, but I know it has its challenges and after going through it I wouldn’t want her to go through it as well,” he told the media.