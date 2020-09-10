DBA to present counter proposal to government’s plan to reduce judicial fees

The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) has been given the opportunity to present a counter proposal to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s plan to reduce judicial fees from 3 percent to 1.5 percent for 1 year.

That’s according to Prime Minister Skerrit who said he had a meeting with the DBA to chart a way forward as it relates to that government decision which was announced during his presentation of the 2020-2021 budget address in July.

The DBA wrote to the prime minister in August rejecting unreservedly, what it described as a “unilateral alteration” of its fees by the Government, without prior consultation.

The Bar Association claimed in its letter, that the intention was to reduce the solicitor’s fees which had been prescribed by law, without first consulting with the Association or other lawyers in Dominica, “all of whom stand to be significantly impacted thereby.”

Based on the prime minister’s announcement, the new fees would have taken effect from 1st September 2020, with a reduction in the solicitor’s rates for land transfers by 50% along with a 47% decrease in the government’s fees/taxes for such land transfers.

“I had a meeting with the Bar Association, with representatives of the Bar Association, the President and the Vice President and others of the Bar Association, they came to see me on one subject, one matter really, which is the government’s intention to reduce on the judicial fee that is charged for land transactions,” he said. “So, as it is now, the law states that the lawyers cannot charge more than 3 percent for any land transactions on the value of the land or the property,” he said.

The Prime Minister described the discussion as cordial.

“I believe the discussion was cordial, respectful and they have indicated to me that they would like the opportunity to provide a counter proposal to how they believe that everybody can win,” he noted. “I said no problem, put it in writing and I look forward to receiving this in writing and if it makes sense I am more than willing in going ahead with it. If it does not, then we will stick to our original position to reducing it to 1.5.”

In explaining the rationale for the government’s decision Skerrit cited what he described as the sometimes “prohibitive” nature of land transfer fees, “if you are talking about a particular value” which make it difficult for a number of people to have their lands transferred to their names.

In respect of the government fees that are being reduced to 40 percent, Skerrit maintains that his government is “sticking to this.”

“So we are reducing the government fees by 40 percent; we are sticking to this. We believe that it would be helpful to a number of property owners, to people who are taking mortgages, who are buying homes,” he explained.

“Every dollar that somebody can save certainly is a benefit…” he remarked.

Dominica News Online (DNO) reached out to the president of the DBA but she declined t comment at this time.