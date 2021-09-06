DBF holds 3rd virtual COVID-19 discussion; calls for collective action to find solutions

On Wednesday September 8th, 2021, The Dominica Business Forum Inc (DBF Inc.) will hold its third Virtual discussion in search of necessary solutions to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

DBF Inc. says in a release, that it recognizes the need for public education and is extremely concerned about the worsening situation with the pandemic in Dominica and is therefore appealing to all citizens to come together in collective action to fight the common enemy.

“Whereas the efforts of the authorities and healthcare providers, from the inception of the pandemic up to the beginning of the recent surge, must be commended, the prevailing situation of hundreds of positive cases and now Covid-19 related deaths warrants a clarion call for action from all,” President of DBF, Severin McKenzie said in a press release.

McKenzie stated that the objective of the event is to inform, educate and seek the collaboration of the citizenry for a common cause.

Critical issues such as the vaccine, testing for Covid-19, importance for adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, the impact on the economy and reopening of school are the issues for discussion.

According to the DBF president, the organization is extending a cordial invitation to all persons and organization, to participate in the discussion on Wednesday at 5:00pm via Zoom and other social media platforms.

“You will be given an opportunity to share and make recommendations to the business community and the population on the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

The meeting will be hosted under the theme: “ALL HANDS ON DECK; LET’S FIGHT COVID-19 TOGETHER”.