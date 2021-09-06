DBF holds 3rd virtual COVID-19 discussion; calls for collective action to find solutions

On Wednesday September 8th, 2021, The Dominica Business Forum Inc (DBF Inc.) will hold its third Virtual discussion in search of necessary solutions to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.
DBF Inc. says in a release, that it recognizes the need for public education and is extremely concerned about the worsening situation with the pandemic in Dominica and is therefore appealing to all citizens to come together in collective action to fight the common enemy.
“Whereas the efforts of the authorities and healthcare providers, from the inception of the pandemic up to the beginning of the recent surge, must be commended, the prevailing situation of hundreds of positive cases and now Covid-19 related deaths warrants a clarion call for action from all,” President of DBF, Severin McKenzie said in a press release.
McKenzie stated that the objective of the event is to inform, educate and seek the collaboration of the citizenry for a common cause.
Critical issues such as the vaccine, testing for Covid-19, importance for adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, the impact on the economy and reopening of school are the issues for discussion.
According to the DBF president, the organization is extending a cordial invitation to all persons and organization, to participate in the discussion on Wednesday at 5:00pm via Zoom and other social media platforms.
“You will be given an opportunity to share and make recommendations to the business community and the population on the fight against Covid-19,” he said.
The meeting will be hosted under the theme: “ALL HANDS ON DECK; LET’S FIGHT COVID-19 TOGETHER”.
5 Comments
The level of stupidity that exists in Dominica is frightening. A group of persons with obvious verbal diarrhea or twisted brains, take pleasure in criticizing everything that attempts to educate the population. They know what has to be done, but do not have the testicular fortitude to get anything done.
One of the main reasons why Dominica is in the state of confusion is primarily due to the stupidity of the followers of the political tribes who are only exposed to what their warlords tell them. They do not read, they are incapable of having intelligent discussions and it is for this reason that the comments of the fools consider a public discussion to be useless. Our illiterate grand parents were much smarter than these fools who are prepared to use their ignorance and stupidity as a badge of honour.
Is this an indictment of our goverment?
Covid protocols were relaxed just at the time the delta variant began infecting the vaccinated. Vaccinated carriers rarely display symptoms. It is clear to me that we need to return to the protocols which had worked so well up to that point – keep all arrivals in quarantine for a minimum of 5 days and stop allowing cruise ships.
All you see now what is wrong with this country. McKenzie holds a virtual covid discussion. What exactly is that supposed to achieve? He has not got the guts to call Skerrits handling of Covid very poor but he instead he commends his actions. McKenzie, do answer the following questions: is it ok for Skerrit to allow his supporter to have massive sewo parties? Is it ok for Skerrit to go to Venezuela and upon return NOT to quarantine? Is it ok for Skerrit to keep us locked up but allow cruise ship passengers in our country? This country deserves all it gets. Only a handful of people have the courage to speak up openly against Skerrit.
The Business Sector and the regular Media can certainly make a huge difference in the way Dominica is presently being governed. If these two entities would only intercede on behalf of the Dominica people, good governance would become a longlast reality.
Let’s just assume that the businesses decides to halt all their operations because they are dissatisfied with the mismanagement of the country and the ubiquitous corruption in public places, the government will fall.
If the media outlets would do some serious investigative work and unearthed all corrupt practices in this current regime, the government will fall.
These two most influential entities remind me of two mice. For whatever reason, they are as timid as mice when they see light.
What happens after this forum and you have gathered the recommendations and possible solutions you need? Nothing, I’m sure.Then you would’ve wasted everybody’s time and efforts.
Get serious DBF. Respect is earned not given. Earn it.