DBS Radio recognizes businesses for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19

Nine supermarkets and a pharmacy in Dominica have been given recognition by state-owned DBS Radio for their excellent service to the public as Dominica continues to fight the dreaded Covid-19.

The business places are H.H.V Whitchurch & Co Ltd, Greens Wholesale, Issa Trading Ltd, Springfield Trading Ltd, Fine Foods Inc, A.C. Shillingford & Co Ltd, A&A Low Price Centre in Calibishie, J. Astaphan & Co. Ltd, Starrin & Sons Co. Ltd and Jolly’s Pharmacy.

They were recognized at a special ceremony upstairs the parliament building in Roseau on Friday morning.

General Manager of DBS Radio, Cecil Joseph, who was addressing the ceremony, said the company made its own survey at the various business places and observed that in the Covid-19 fight, the companies that were recognized are just as important as the frontline workers.

“At DBS Radio, we see the importance of recognizing your efforts and so, during the period of the pandemic, we made it our business and our duty to listen through the airwaves and to hear the announcements that you would put out to the public which showed us a sign that you too wanted to fight the Covid-19,” Joseph said. “And that you were not just wanting to figure out that you can reach dollars from your clients, but you also wanted to ensure that to make those dollars that these clients had to be well, healthy and productive people to be part of our society.”

Joseph indicated that DBS Radio conducted its own survey in order to determine the award recipients.

“Many of us have been to different parts of the country; some of us took the opportunity to go out shopping and we made our observation and recognized that in the fight of Covid-19, that you are as important as the frontline workers,” he asserted.

Joseph credited the companies with contributing the country’s current status of only one active COVID because they didn’t, according to him, let their guard down.

“But you ensured through working with the Ministry of Health, that you kept the protocol and to us at DBS Radio that was important,” Joseph stated.

Representatives of each company thanked DBS Radio for its kind gesture.

On the 1st of May, DBS Radio recognized the Ministry of Health frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 contagion.