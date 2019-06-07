DBS Reading Competition Organizers concerned about reading ability of some students

Acting Programme Director at the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBS), Kimara Hurtault has said that so far, the 2019 DBS Reading Competition is going well but she expressed concern about the reading ability of some of the students.

The DBS reading competition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is sponsored by Courts Dominica Ltd.

“We have different rounds in the competition. For the first round, we have already had two competitions. So far, the competition is going okay,” Hurtault told DNO in an interview. “We have had a number of schools participating, however, there’s concern about the content of the children’s reading ability. That should be looked at because there was a school which I think had to pull out a student in the competition itself.”

She said that overall, the competition expects to expose, showcase and identify the reading ability of the students from grades 3, 4 and 5.

The first competition in the first round took place on the 3rd of June at San Sauveur Primary School and the second was held at the Baroness Patricia Scotland primary school in Vieille Case on June 5th.

The third competition in the first round will be held today, June 7th 2019 at Paix Bouche Primary School at 2:30pm and will continue to the 11th, 12th and 14th. Ten students participate in each competition where 5 will be selected. A total of 30 students will then move on to the quarter finals.

Round two will commence the quarter finals which will lead on to the semifinals and finals. The finals is schedule to take place on the 5th of July 2019.

Hurtault said reading should be an everyday practice for children and teachers should find creative ways in getting students to love reading.