DBS Reading Competition Organizers concerned about reading ability of some students

Acting Programme Director at the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBS), Kimara Hurtault has said that so far, the 2019 DBS Reading Competition is going well but she expressed concern about the reading ability of some of the students.
The DBS reading competition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is sponsored by Courts Dominica Ltd.
“We have different rounds in the competition. For the first round, we have already had two competitions. So far, the competition is going okay,” Hurtault told DNO in an interview. “We have had a number of schools participating, however, there’s concern about the content of the children’s reading ability. That should be looked at because there was a school which I think had to pull out a student in the competition itself.”
She said that overall, the competition expects to expose, showcase and identify the reading ability of the students from grades 3, 4 and 5.
The first competition in the first round took place on the 3rd of June at San Sauveur Primary School and the second was held at the Baroness Patricia Scotland primary school in Vieille Case on June 5th.
The third competition in the first round will be held today, June 7th 2019 at Paix Bouche Primary School at 2:30pm and will continue to the 11th, 12th and 14th. Ten students participate in each competition where 5 will be selected. A total of 30 students will then move on to the quarter finals.
Round two will commence the quarter finals which will lead on to the semifinals and finals. The finals is schedule to take place on the 5th of July 2019.
Hurtault said reading should be an everyday practice for children and teachers should find creative ways in getting students to love reading.
2 Comments
For one to become a good reader, it takes a lot of practice. Today’s children are distracted by so many electronic devices that they have all but abandoned the library, books, newspapers and other readily available reading materials. This has resulted in incoherent oral reading and poor comprehension skills. Parents have to ensure that their children read for leisure at least an hour per day. If a primary school student is not able to read at his/her grade level, the parent(s) should have an audience with the teacher for possible causes and solutions. What polish does to the shoe, reading does to the mind.
What are the concerns .? What I read was just repetition of the content og reading ability.