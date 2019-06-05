DCHS Alumni of Ontario celebrates 10 years of giving to the community

The Dominica Convent High School Alumni of Ontario (DCHSAO) celebrates ten years of giving to the Convent High School and the Convent Preparatory School. The DCHSAO has been providing school supplies, needed projectors, hundreds of chairs, refurbishing a water system, and annual scholarships to the schools for the past decade.

The DCHSAO states in a release, that although it’s been two years since the passing of Hurricane Maria which destroyed the schools, there is still a need to replace windows, ceilings, and electricity in classrooms of the Convent High School and repave the grounds of the Convent Preparatory School to ensure safety for the younger students..

“This year’s Summer Splash 10 will focus on those requests from both the Dominica Convent High and Preparatory Schools,” the release states.

The event will be hosted at the St. Peter and St. Paul Banquet Hall, 231 Milner Rd., Scarborough (Markham Rd /401) at 1:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m on June 9th, 2019. Persons who reside in Canada are asked to come out and celebrate the Tenth Anniversary with this generous, hard working Dominica Convent High School Alumni. A trip for two to anywhere in the Caribbean will also be up for grabs at the event.

The Alumni organization came into being ten years ago through conscientious Dominican women who have made Canada their home. Most of the members are graduates of the Dominica Convent High School who put in many hours on a volunteer basis to ensure securing funds to meet the requested needs of their Alma mater and ensure the longevity of their Alumni.

However, membership in the Alumni organization is not restricted to only graduates from the Convent High School or Convent Preparatory School. There is Associate Membership for anyone interested in being a member of DCHSAO. These associate members are integral to and make significant contributions to the organization. This year the Alumni organization has a new Executive. Francine Harris, the new president thanked Germaine Rabbess and Ziska White who have been executives for the past ten years.

Though a key focus of the Alumni is fulfilling the requests of the schools in Dominica, it does give attention to the development of its members, holding meaningful workshops and having field trips that combine fun with learning.

The alumni is determined to dig deeper roots into the Toronto community through the school system, the Alumni organization has begun to develop a relationship with the Africentric Alternative School with some of its members volunteering at the school. In addition, it has begun the formation of a Resettlement Education Committee to assist those families who are new to the Canadian school system settle into the Greater Toronto Area schools. The Alumni’s website is well on its way to completion. Dr. Hilroy Thomas is working to make that a reality.

The Alumni says that all of these initiatives could not happen without the generosity of individuals and businesses who reach out to us each year. Many are Dominican businesses, but many are simply those who empathize with the needs being requested and take that extra step to assist.

DCHSAO are calling on others to reach out and be part of this initiative. The phone numbers are: Francine (416) 653-0397, Germaine: (416) 297-8709.