DCOA officials calls for special provisions at hurricane shelters for older persons

First Vice President of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA), Nigel Lawrence, is proposing that special provisions should be made at hurricane shelters for older persons.

“Can you imagine if another hurricane was to strike in our year of building resilience and resistance and in our quest for that we want to make sure if a person goes to a shelter, that the shelter do not only have a manager, we are going to start to ask that a shelter has some person with medical experience to administer care or whatever help to older persons,” Lawrence said during a recent DCOA news conference.

He suggested that the shelters should be equipped we some basic amount of medication, “not just plaster [bandage] but for older persons, there should be few things like oxygen…”

According to him, these are some of the things the DCOA would like to advocate more for on behalf of older persons.

Lawrence also pointed out that there are older persons who have talents.

The DCOA official explained that at present, there is a programme to plant 1 million trees in Dominica and it is unfortunate that the DCOA has not been approached.

“But we are going to approach the authorities to make sure that they make that available to us, because a lot of our older persons love planting; they love the outdoors; they love gardening and they can contribute in planting trees as well,” he remarked. “We are not trying to bash anybody but these are some of the places we need to advocate more…”