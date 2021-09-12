DCOA president’s message on Grandparents Day 2021

Here we are celebrating once again, Grandparents Day during the Month of the Elderly. As President of the DCOA, I wish on behalf of myself, the Board of Directors and all affiliates of the Council to send our warm heartfelt love to you on this special day.

Grandparents are special. Grandparents play a very important role in the family and impact the traits and characteristics of our future. Long ago, they were tasked with looking after the young children when their sons and daughters went to work. They nurtured us, read stories to us; clothed us, and as we grew older, taught us to wash, to cook, make tablet and coconut cheese. Here’s another illustration to show you how grandparents are important. Some countries in the East where so many parents died of HIV, grandparents had to take on the role of parents.

Somehow, we could not foretell the future, to imagine that when the internet world evolved, we called our new generation internet children because of their behavioral patterns. Grandparents depended on these children to usher them into managing the smart phones and other devices that popped up.

Today’s grandparents are much younger and should be loved and regarded just the same. The only difference is “the changing times”. Grandparents are tasked not only with nurturing, instilling good character but also schooling. Imagine grandparents involved in online learning with their grandchildren. So we can say, grandparents, parents, children, we are all learning together.

The theme for the Month of the Elderly is “Older persons embracing the Digital Age”. I must say we are on target. Older Persons communicate with the Council, children overseas and friends, on WhatsApp and other social media, we even use Zoom and other digital media to have meetings. We are able to buy and sell, using our devices.

Children, please honour your grandparents not only today but always. Give them flowers or small tokens, help them with chores but most of all LOVE and RESPECT them.

Well done Seniors. We cannot be left behind. Not even the events of COVID-19 will hold us down.

MAY GOD BLESS US ALL. ENJOY YOUR DAY.