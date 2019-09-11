DCOA to introduce health insurance pilot for senior citizens

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at 12:51 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DCOA president, Ophelia Marie (second from left) at DCOA news conference. Colin Bully (3rd from left) is sitting next to Ophelia 

President of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) Ophelia Olivaccé Marie has said that the council plans to create a pilot for a health insurance programme for senior citizens in Dominica.

Marie said at a recent DCOA press conference that the plan has already been endorsed by the council.

“The vibrant senior citizens are looking at a pilot for health insurance for seniors. It has already been endorsed by the council under the last President,” she said. “It is moving slowly but we are looking to link with partners locally and abroad to see if something can happen.”

Marie said further that there are challenges concerning abuse of the elderly on island and some are afraid to report it.

“Unfortunately, some of the seniors do not want to report on what is happening to them, because many times, the people who are being the abusers, are close people to them, family, those who are being paid to take care of them,” she explained. “Some of them get their hair pulled; some of them are told, ‘you are not going to watch Young and Useless today, forget about the programmes  you like’.”

According to her, some of the senior citizens are being asked to change their political preferences.

“They want to take them to the booth [polling booth] and when they don’t put the X where whoever brings them want, they are told that you are staying there; somebody will pick you up,” she stated.

Meantime, Supernumerary member of the DCOA, Colin Bully has identified loneliness as one the challenges faced by Dominica’s elderly and that, he said, has been a major concern.

“Their children – those who support them – are not doing a good job; they are abandoned sometimes…,” he remarked. Their biggest fear is that they do not have money to survive.”

Furthermore, he said there are a number of senior citizens in Dominica who own houses and land but they can’t go to the bank to get a loan, while the greatest fear of others he works with, he says, is having no money to be buried.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.