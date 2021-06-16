DCP files law suit against Jamaican manufacturers

Dominica Coconut Products (DCP) Successors Limited has filed a lawsuit against some Jamaican state agencies, manufacturers and exporters of soap for what it claims are uncompetitive practices which create an unleveled playing field for the company.

DCP Successors Ltd is a soap manufacturing company located in Belfast. The suit was filed at the Jamaica’s Supreme Court through the law firm Hylton Powell, on June 8.

The action, filed on June 8 in the Supreme Court in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, is against Jamaica’s trade administrator, trade board, commissioner of customs, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and Jamaican company Blue Power Group Limited. It involves the importation of raw materials for soap-making into Jamaica and the export of Jamaican-made soaps to Caribbean Community (Caricom) markets.

Last week’s suit brought about an immediate suspension of the issuance of certificates of origin to exporters. These certificates declare that soaps produced in Jamaica are of ‘community origin’, thus allowing exporters to benefit from duty-free export to Caricom markets – which DCP Successors Ltd believes is unfair since the companies do not fully ‘manufacture’ the products.

The topic has been a hot button issue between DCP Successors Ltd and Jamaican agencies for some time. Last year, this exact restriction was declared during a Caribbean Community (Caricom) Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) meeting following a majority decision. But Jamaica reportedly did not adhere, hence last week’s court action was taken.

Last year, following much media discourse on COTED’s November decision, Director of DCP Successors Ltd, Yvor Nassief released a statement detailing some of the major points of concern for his company on the issue, with a view to clarifying some of the ‘misrepresentations’ and ‘inaccuracies’ surrounding the matter.

According to Nassief’s December 2020 statement, the COTED decision was as a result of an action brought by the government of Dominica on behalf of his company. The ruling prohibited Jamaican authorities from issuing the certificates of origin to the mentioned soap companies exporting to Caricom states.

Among the main contentions in his statement, the DCP Successors Ltd director had argued that Jamaican soap exporters do not engage in the soap-making process called saponification, which is the reaction that occurs when oils or fatty acids come into contact with caustic soda, hence creating soap. Instead, they import soap chips and skip this process. Nassief argues that since the rules of origin require saponification, it is unfair that Jamaican companies should receive certificates that allow duty-free exports to Caricom markets as they did not go through the required manufacturing process which is “where the skilled jobs, value-added and craftsmanship in soap-making reside.”

“The Jamaican companies complain that they can buy chips cheaper from Asia. If Jamaica adhered to the rules and levied the appropriate duty, chips from DCP Successors Ltd would be competitive with Asian imports,” Nassief had said in his statement adding that, “…even if DCP Successors Ltd was not competitive, that is not a reason for Jamaican companies to not pay duty or be issued certificates of origin. The rules of origin require saponification.”

In last week’s lawsuit, DCP Successors Ltd maintained that Jamaica simply reshaped soap pellets they imported from Indonesia into soap without the process of manufacturing, so their goods should not classify as Caricom origin. They argue that these companies have been receiving certificates of origin, hence benefitting from a waiver of the 40 percent common external tariff that goods from community origins attract.

Ahead of the lawsuit, DCP Successors Ltd in a virtual meeting with COTED recently, had filed a motion of non-compliance against Jamaica because of this, the Jamaica Gleaner reports.

Jamaica has defended DCP Successors Ltd claims by accusing the company of attempting to force Jamaican manufacturers to purchase its raw materials, which they say is substandard.

“The Dominican company has not been making noodles of the quality that our manufacturers want, and they are seeking to get COTED protection for it; and they are trying to force our manufacturers to use their raw materials. They have tested it. It doesn’t even smell good,” Jamaica’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Audley Shaw told the Financial Gleaner.

“Now that this matter has been taken before the court, what the manufacturers will simply do, for now, is to cut down on exports to other Caricom countries or they might have to pay the duty. Otherwise, we will continue to support our manufacturers to produce materials of high quality, and if they can’t get the raw materials in the region, and they have to import it from third countries, then they go right ahead and do it. We won’t issue the certificates as long as the matter is in court,” Shaw said.

But Nassief in addressing the raw material quality concern, had said in his statement, “The Jamaican companies complain about the quality of chips from Dominica. For the record, the one company that did purchase chips from DCPS never officially complained about their quality. The issue concerned moisture loss during shipment, which is an easy matter to address. The matter has been addressed directly with the party involved and hopefully we can move forward.”

“The Jamaican trade ministry indicated at an October 2020 COTED meeting that the companies wanted samples of chips, but we made it clear to them that the request with quantities and specs must come to us directly from the companies. This request only came to us in December 2020 from Kirk Distributors right on the heels of our Christmas shutdown. We responded in December indicating a January delivery,” Nassief noted in his statement.

He further stated, “While logic has prevailed on the certificate of origin issue, the companies continue to import chips duty-free for local production. DCP Successors Ltd contends that this is illegal and is in the process of legally challenging the continued importation of soap chips duty-free from outside the region. Again, all DCP S Successors Ltd is asking for is a level playing field.”

“The only fair and just remedy is that they pay duty on the extra-regional chips. To avoid this, they can buy chips from DCPS, or better yet, invest in saponification equipment,” he added.

Another point of defense for Jamaica has been that it is unfair to institute a sudden change to an almost two-decade-long customs classification, under which many manufacturers have based substantial investments.

In December, Blue Power Group had debated that to prevent the issuance of certificates of origin would be to severely curtail Jamaican soap exports to Caricom markets, the Jamaica Gleaner said.

“Why should a country of (more than) 2.5 million people seek, through unfair trade practices, to disenfranchise a small island with 70,000 people from its rights under the RTC? If DCP Successors Ltd can afford to play by the rules, they certainly can,” Nassief’s statement said.

Moreover, among other claims in DCP Successors Ltd’s lawsuit, the company is asking the court that pending a determination by the Caribbean Court of Justice, the trade board be refrained from issuing certificates of origin to soap producers “in respect of soap produced with soap noodles/soap pellets imported from countries outside the region.”

DCP Successors Ltd is also seeking consequential damages from agencies such as the trade board, and Jamaica Customs for what it claims are breaches of statutory duty pertaining to their alleged non-compliance to obligations under the revised treaty, and customs and revenue administration act, the Jamaica Gleaner states.

DCP Successors Ltd also wants a court order which refrains Blue Power Group from allegedly engaging in “falsifying the soap noodles it imports from non-Caricom countries as fatty acid pellets bearing the tariff heading 38.23 instead of the correct tariff heading 34.01”.