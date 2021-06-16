DCP files law suit against Jamaican manufacturers

Dominica Coconut Products (DCP) Successors Limited has filed a lawsuit against some Jamaican state agencies, manufacturers and exporters of soap for what it claims are uncompetitive practices which create an unleveled playing field for the company.
DCP Successors Ltd is a soap manufacturing company located in Belfast. The suit was filed at the Jamaica’s Supreme Court through the law firm Hylton Powell, on June 8.
The action, filed on June 8 in the Supreme Court in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, is against Jamaica’s trade administrator, trade board, commissioner of customs, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and Jamaican company Blue Power Group Limited. It involves the importation of raw materials for soap-making into Jamaica and the export of Jamaican-made soaps to Caribbean Community (Caricom) markets.
Last week’s suit brought about an immediate suspension of the issuance of certificates of origin to exporters. These certificates declare that soaps produced in Jamaica are of ‘community origin’, thus allowing exporters to benefit from duty-free export to Caricom markets – which DCP Successors Ltd believes is unfair since the companies do not fully ‘manufacture’ the products.
The topic has been a hot button issue between DCP Successors Ltd and Jamaican agencies for some time. Last year, this exact restriction was declared during a Caribbean Community (Caricom) Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) meeting following a majority decision. But Jamaica reportedly did not adhere, hence last week’s court action was taken.
Last year, following much media discourse on COTED’s November decision, Director of DCP Successors Ltd, Yvor Nassief released a statement detailing some of the major points of concern for his company on the issue, with a view to clarifying some of the ‘misrepresentations’ and ‘inaccuracies’ surrounding the matter.
According to Nassief’s December 2020 statement, the COTED decision was as a result of an action brought by the government of Dominica on behalf of his company. The ruling prohibited Jamaican authorities from issuing the certificates of origin to the mentioned soap companies exporting to Caricom states.
Among the main contentions in his statement, the DCP Successors Ltd director had argued that Jamaican soap exporters do not engage in the soap-making process called saponification, which is the reaction that occurs when oils or fatty acids come into contact with caustic soda, hence creating soap. Instead, they import soap chips and skip this process. Nassief argues that since the rules of origin require saponification, it is unfair that Jamaican companies should receive certificates that allow duty-free exports to Caricom markets as they did not go through the required manufacturing process which is “where the skilled jobs, value-added and craftsmanship in soap-making reside.”
“The Jamaican companies complain that they can buy chips cheaper from Asia. If Jamaica adhered to the rules and levied the appropriate duty, chips from DCP Successors Ltd would be competitive with Asian imports,” Nassief had said in his statement adding that, “…even if DCP Successors Ltd was not competitive, that is not a reason for Jamaican companies to not pay duty or be issued certificates of origin. The rules of origin require saponification.”
In last week’s lawsuit, DCP Successors Ltd maintained that Jamaica simply reshaped soap pellets they imported from Indonesia into soap without the process of manufacturing, so their goods should not classify as Caricom origin. They argue that these companies have been receiving certificates of origin, hence benefitting from a waiver of the 40 percent common external tariff that goods from community origins attract.
Ahead of the lawsuit, DCP Successors Ltd in a virtual meeting with COTED recently, had filed a motion of non-compliance against Jamaica because of this, the Jamaica Gleaner reports.
Jamaica has defended DCP Successors Ltd claims by accusing the company of attempting to force Jamaican manufacturers to purchase its raw materials, which they say is substandard.
“The Dominican company has not been making noodles of the quality that our manufacturers want, and they are seeking to get COTED protection for it; and they are trying to force our manufacturers to use their raw materials. They have tested it. It doesn’t even smell good,” Jamaica’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Audley Shaw told the Financial Gleaner.
“Now that this matter has been taken before the court, what the manufacturers will simply do, for now, is to cut down on exports to other Caricom countries or they might have to pay the duty. Otherwise, we will continue to support our manufacturers to produce materials of high quality, and if they can’t get the raw materials in the region, and they have to import it from third countries, then they go right ahead and do it. We won’t issue the certificates as long as the matter is in court,” Shaw said.
But Nassief in addressing the raw material quality concern, had said in his statement, “The Jamaican companies complain about the quality of chips from Dominica. For the record, the one company that did purchase chips from DCPS never officially complained about their quality. The issue concerned moisture loss during shipment, which is an easy matter to address. The matter has been addressed directly with the party involved and hopefully we can move forward.”
“The Jamaican trade ministry indicated at an October 2020 COTED meeting that the companies wanted samples of chips, but we made it clear to them that the request with quantities and specs must come to us directly from the companies. This request only came to us in December 2020 from Kirk Distributors right on the heels of our Christmas shutdown. We responded in December indicating a January delivery,” Nassief noted in his statement.
He further stated, “While logic has prevailed on the certificate of origin issue, the companies continue to import chips duty-free for local production. DCP Successors Ltd contends that this is illegal and is in the process of legally challenging the continued importation of soap chips duty-free from outside the region. Again, all DCP S Successors Ltd is asking for is a level playing field.”
“The only fair and just remedy is that they pay duty on the extra-regional chips. To avoid this, they can buy chips from DCPS, or better yet, invest in saponification equipment,” he added.
Another point of defense for Jamaica has been that it is unfair to institute a sudden change to an almost two-decade-long customs classification, under which many manufacturers have based substantial investments.
In December, Blue Power Group had debated that to prevent the issuance of certificates of origin would be to severely curtail Jamaican soap exports to Caricom markets, the Jamaica Gleaner said.
“Why should a country of (more than) 2.5 million people seek, through unfair trade practices, to disenfranchise a small island with 70,000 people from its rights under the RTC? If DCP Successors Ltd can afford to play by the rules, they certainly can,” Nassief’s statement said.
Moreover, among other claims in DCP Successors Ltd’s lawsuit, the company is asking the court that pending a determination by the Caribbean Court of Justice, the trade board be refrained from issuing certificates of origin to soap producers “in respect of soap produced with soap noodles/soap pellets imported from countries outside the region.”
DCP Successors Ltd is also seeking consequential damages from agencies such as the trade board, and Jamaica Customs for what it claims are breaches of statutory duty pertaining to their alleged non-compliance to obligations under the revised treaty, and customs and revenue administration act, the Jamaica Gleaner states.
DCP Successors Ltd also wants a court order which refrains Blue Power Group from allegedly engaging in “falsifying the soap noodles it imports from non-Caricom countries as fatty acid pellets bearing the tariff heading 38.23 instead of the correct tariff heading 34.01”.
“All we are asking for is an even playing field.”
Does this exist in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Always heard “what goes around comes around.” Also is what is good for the goose good for the gander?
I find it difficult to understand the lack of support DCP is getting from Dominicans when they have what appears to be a valid claim against a Jamaican company. This family has invested heavily over decades to provide employment and have been buying crops from local farmers for just as long.
This is coming from some of the same people who criticize Skerrit for not providing conditions conducive to investing on the island. Nassief is taking a chance on a company was all but dead, invested his money and now some people seem to have a problem with that.
When a local Black man does anything of minor significance, everybody is quick to heap praises on them.
The only thing I can think of that could cause that reaction to the Nassiefs is pure jealousy. These people have done well for themselves. A lot of Dominicans, employees and investors have done well because of the Nassiefs.
Why the jealousy?
The problem Dominicans have with that lot… they are silent supporters of Skerrit and his Gang. Some of them are even beneficiaries of the CBI program. Do you, Zandoli, believe that they get this treating for nothing? Wake up man, wake up and smell the coffee.
@Vehicle Import, I believe that you are the one who is fast asleep; miserably drugged by the foolishness of those you follow, you can never wake up from that sleep. So to, that the smell of the coffee will never reach your nostril.
Did anybody talk to you, bible bashing hypocrite?
Zandoli, I love the way you are honest about what you say. You tell it like it is either way. I see a man of wisdom and understanding in you, two of Life resources that the majority of the opposition followers can never acquire.
You said: “This is coming from some of the same people who criticize Skerrit for not providing conditions conducive to investing on the island”. A perfect truth all of the time! No wonder they don’t like your views.
I read those people simply repeating what they hear or read from their counterparts, with no sense of understanding of what they read or hear.
Yes, it is true! Jealousy & envy is their motto, all the way.
Weighing all matters you seem to have a bone to pick with Dominica while calling yourself proud Dominican. The information put out by Mr Nassief and the Jamaica Gleaner spells out the issue and based on what is been said there is sufficient evidence that Jamaica is at fault. There are two sides to each story but Jamaica has not denied Dominicas story. If you just want to criticize or flex punctuated rambling then buy jamaican and stay out of trade issues as you are apparently ignorant of trade rules that currently exist, I hope you understand that this is not politics but a bread and butter issue for Dominicans. Sometimes keeping our clappers shut makes more sense than the loud thunderous nothings we belch out.
Well said, this is an informed opinion, it truly is not politics but a bread and butter issue for Dominicans.
Its hard to compete fairly when your competitors brazenly and grossly violate the rules of engagement and there are no repercussions. Hopefully the adjudicators will hold the cheaters and scofflaws accountable…unbelievable!!!
This matter, if DCP Sussessors Ltd prevails in the courts, will not do much to boost manufacturing in Dominica but will only be a moral victory. First the consumers will be paying more for soaps made in the region, thus soaps from other developed countries will be cheaper and thus they will gain a bigger share of the market. Secondly, what comparitive and competitive advantage does DCP have compared to the companies in Indonesia? I guess none. Therefore, I don’t see the big victory for Dominca in this. The US realized that it’s cheaper to manufacture many products in Asia compared to locally. The problem is that it was mostly confined to China so when the pandemic struck it hurt the supply chains. It will be smarter for DCP to try to carve out a niche market and put out a unique product rather than trying to fight the benefits of bulk cheaper imports from Indonesia. What are the other regional soap manufacturers saying on the matter? Sometimes when you win you lose.
I applaud Mr Nassief for his courage to seek out justice in the manufacturing world. Great Job. I encourage others to read this article thoroughly, not just the headlines, or just skimming through the whole article. actually read it, and you’ll see why Mr Nassief is right.
I just see Mr. Nassief trying to force Jamaica to buy our product. I am sure if he could produce as much as Indo and at the same quality and price they would go with DCP instead. Make yourself more marketable Mr. Nassief you are not entitled because we are poor and under populated.
They have been screwing DA for years…
Weighing all Matters did you actually read the article? Words cannot describe this comment from you.
CARICOM in action. At the end of the day, every island will fend/fight for themselves. Jamaicans will prevent imports in favor of their own products. Dominica will import water en mass while our only water producer (Josephine Gabriel) only produces for the local market.
This kind of skulduggery has been going on within Caricom for a long time.. These countries turn a blind eye to companies who violate Caricom rule all the time. It is the worse kept secret within Caricom. Good for Nassief for seeking relief in court.
Amen. Look at how Baron took over the markets of Bello in st lucia through preferential treatment.
I recall that DCP had a contract with one of the cruise ships. Imagine how valuable that contract was. Why not return to such approaches instead of this lawsuit? It is difficult to compete in the regional and international arena. This lawsuit is merely an expensive advertising campaign. They will not succeed in a court of law.
Are you aware of DCP market shares within the region? Are you aware of DCP’s market share within Jamaica? do you know how these acts have affected the company’s revenue over a given period of time? Do you understand how this affects Dominicans, especially the shareholders and workers at DCP? Do you have a clue of how does this affect the revenue received by DCP from international trade? If not, i suggest that you keep quiet. approaching cruise ships or hotels or whoever has nothing to do with this violation. that is apples and oranges. This hasnt only been going on soap.
It has always been said that opinions are cheap, especially when made outside the content of understanding. Why is it difficult to compete in the regional and international arena, when they are already doing so. As to the Lawsuit, how can you make such an absolute statement.
The success of Dominica Coconut Products (DCP) Successors Limited can be attributed to the vision of PM Skerrit. After Tropical Storm Erika, The PM said the Government would purchase the Property from Palmolive to continue operation, when plans were made by Palmolive to shut down operations. The Government partnered with local investors, who were also at the time interested in purchasing the Plant, which resulted in The Government giving then a loan to purchase the plant. In The last 3yrs Dominica Coconut Products (DCP) Successors Limited have been quite successful in their production, operation and marketing gaining access to markets in the region and South America. Kudos to them in their fight.
The only question that remains is: has that ‘loan’ been paid back or will it ever be paid back?
So much for that but now the joke of the century: the success of Dominica Coconut Products (DCP) Successors Limited can be attributed to the vision of PM Skerrit. Gary, you just confirmed what I knew all along, either you are totally insane or you are one of these cabal members.
but it is absolutely obvious that Gary is Roosevelt Skerrit. i thought that was common knowledge. The man uses a fake name like Gary to give himself praise, then he comes back to count the likes. but is usually dislikes he does get. lmaooo .
Actually, that was only absolute talk from the PM. In fact, DCP Successors was bought back from Colgate Palmolive with financing approved by the government through either AID Bank or NBD (cant remember). Any business could have applied for these loans. In fact, DCP Succors Ltd. is a private company, not a state owned entity. So your comment makes no sense. It was a time when they were just giving out money like it grew on trees, and the Nassiefs et al capitalized.
Now let me ask you why? Manufacturing has potential to employ the largest group of people. DCP employed hundreds from Mahaut Massacre Canefield and Jimit. that is a fact. It is an exporter of value added products that it creates and allows for skills and knowledge transfer to its workers. Now their success cannot be attributed to Roosevelt, but to their staff and management and shareholders. they did the hard work (Kudos Damian) Not to the government, because the government doesnt fully support or understand…
As a proud Dominican, I must say that this lawsuit filed by DCP Limited against the Jamaican manufacturers is highly frivolous and just plain ridiculous.
I applaud and support any and all efforts by local busineses to compete on the regional and international stage; however, economy of scales means everything when a small nation like Dominica decides to engage the bigger “fishes” in the market place.
DCP Limited should realize that their legal challenge is unlikely to bear any fruit. As for me and my house, we will continue to buy “Dominica” when ever and where ever possible.
Typical Nassief and Co., they are used to get their way in Dominica and thought they get their way on other islands. It’s very simple on the world market, if you can’t compete with the big boys, get out of it. Never expect any favours from them. Do you do your competition in DA any favours? Damn, I forgot you only operate monopolies in DA. That’s were you went wrong. If everything fails you can always go and complain to your friend the mighty Skerrit about this. Having said that, I don’t think he has any appetite to get involved with the Jamaicans. Take it on the chin, Nassief, and put it down to experience.
Competitor before you speak, get the facts well. Go research on history for if you knew, you would shut your clappers. Away with all those hateful spew. When u do not understand anything better keep quiet than to talk about Nassief! What have you done in Dominica you /competitor?
All DCP is saying is that Jamaican outfit cannot claim their product is of Jamaican origin when the basic manufacturing of the product is of Asian origin. They are free to use Asian product, but they their soaps should be subject to duties when they are exported to other CARICOM countries.
Simple wi. Economies of trade and certificates of Origin.
Duh….You said a lot of nothings meaning your rational is shakey, pulled from thin air. I’m not a big Nassieif fan but I read the piece and I think you should throw your support behind something Dominican whether you like him or not, it’s unfair.