DCSLL awards 2 scholarships and 19 bursaries

The financial burden of the upcoming school year is being eased for 21 parents as the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd. (DCSLL) continues to honour its corporate social responsibility.

Out of 59 applicants, 19 students were presented with bursaries whilst two were presented with scholarships at an award ceremony on August 26, 2020, at the Prevost Cinemall.

President of the League, Josephine Dublin, said the DCSLL is devoted to ensuring that youth on the island receive an education as this investment reaps dividends for future generations.

“This scholarship will help you to focus on your school work and to also nurture social skills that will assist you in becoming a rounded person and make a contribution to your school and community. In awarding this scholarship, the league is committing to the cooperative principles of education and training and also care for the community,” she stated.

Dublin further disclosed that the two scholarships awarded were named after notable pioneers of the Credit Union movement, and encouraged the students to make good use of the opportunity accorded to them.

“Both scholarships are for a five-year period and will cover the students or rather costs related to the students’ attendance at secondary school and that includes school fees of up to $800 a year, the provision of their books and stationery, a uniform allowance of $250 in their first and third year, payment for all their examination fees, the payment of a commuter allowance if the student lives outside of one-half mile from the secondary school that they will be attending,” Dublin explained.

The 19 bursaries offered will be a one-time payment of assistance of $300 to the students.

Syriena Harris, a past pupil of the St. Luke’s Primary School who also placed in the top five in this year’s Grade Six National Assessment, was awarded the Joffre Robinson Scholarship for Merit.

“The provision of scholarships will significantly assist us as we endeavour to pursue a secondary education. My aspiration to continue to succeed through perseverance has definitely been magnified by the receipt of this scholarship,” she declared while expressing her gratitude to DCSLL.

Micah Clunes, endowed with the Sister Alica de Tremerie Scholarship based on need, said she looks forward to a successful five-year journey with the league.

“Thank you to the Dominica Cooperative Societies League for awarding me this scholarship. I truly appreciate being your selection of choice and look forward to my journey with you, performing to the best of my ability, remaining disciplined, diligent and performing good throughout my journey. I will not disappoint you for taking a chance on me,” Clunes said.

To date, the League has a total of 11 full scholarships at various secondary schools across Dominica.