DCSLL ‘invests’ in 19 scholarship and bursary recipients

The Dominica Cooperative Societies League (DCSLL) has granted scholarships and bursaries to nineteen more students to attend secondary school.

Every year, the league awards the Joffre Robinson Scholarship of Excellence which began in 1986 and the Sister Alicia Scholarship for need which was instituted in 1994. Sianna Albert Joseph received the Joffre Robinson (merit) scholarship and Nadjae Ann Shillingford received the Sister Alicia Scholarship for need.

This year, the League has increased its contribution of bursaries to 17 from 6 last year. The recipients of these bursaries are: Gianna J. F Oscar, Imani E. Junior Meyers, Dellano M. L Williams, Roneline H. Stoddard, Sara M. Bougouneau, Darren S. Lawrence, Tyron Henderson, Steffani J. Henry, Kevon K. M George, Ravon Coipel, Jesse Hilaire, Urshel S. George, Chris Vidal, Akina B. George, De’Andre J. Casimir, Davina B. Victor and Shaun Vidal.

These students will receive a one time allowance of $250 each.

The presentations were made at a ceremony held at the Prevost Cinemall on Monday August 26th, 2019.

President of the DSCL, Josephine Dublin, said at the presentation ceremony that currently, the League is supporting ten (10) full time scholarships at secondary schools in Dominica.

“For these scholarships, the League has committed to the following payment of all school fees, the provision of books and stationary, a uniform allowance of $250 in the 1st and 3rd years, all examination fees and a commuter allowance if the student resides outside a 1 mile radius from the secondary school of attendance,” she stated.

She told the parents that DCSL is able to make these funds and assistance available because of their participation in the credit union movement and encourages them to extend their commitment to the movement.

She advised the awardees to concentrate on their school work and to also take part in other wholesome activities such as a savings unionette or credit unionette, “so that at the end of it you will be a more rounded individual.”

Meantime, General Manager of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League, Phoenix Belfield said at DSCL they believe that the young people are the future of the credit union movement and the country and that the scholarships and bursaries are an investment in their education which is the main conduit to growth and development.

“It is really an investment and why I say an investment is because the reason that we, as a movement, are here for sixty plus years is because our founders took the time to invest in us and because they have invested in us, we see the need to continue with that investment so that the credit union movement, the cooperative movement by extension, continues to progress,” Belfield noted.