DDA launches Work in Nature Visa Programme

Digital nomads, remote workers and virtual learners now have an opportunity to stay in Dominica for an extended period under a new visa offering.

The newly launched Work in Nature (WIN) Visa Programme by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) allows tourists to relocate to Dominica for a period of up to 18 months to work remotely and live amongst the natural beauty of the island.

The programme, which offers attractive incentives, such as duty-free on selected items and discounts from various service providers targets individuals, families and businesses.

Aside from offering an attractive visa for remote workers, the initiative supports tourism stakeholders on the island that have been impacted by the pandemic.

At the launching of the initiative on March 19, 2021, at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles, highlighted the main importance of the programme as a booster to Dominica’s tourism industry in the island’s phased tourism recovery approach.

The Minister said, her government recognizes the significant contribution that tourism makes to the economy because of its far reaching domino effect and urged stakeholders to get on board with the programme so the entire country can realize success from the WIN initiative.

“Work in Nature presents you another opportunity to attract new residents to our country and have a significant economic impact. But in order for this programme to be truly successful everyone from the Immigration Officer, to the taxi drivers, cashiers or servers at restaurants have to play their part to make our friends feel welcome and part of the community.”

She added, “I need everyone to make our WIN residents feel like true winners for having selected to live in one of the safest and most natural havens in the world.”

Marketing Executive at DDA, Samantha Letang, said Dominica continues on it’s path of ensuring that the tourism industry in particular rebounds from the ongoing pandemic.

“As we know Dominica is well positioned to welcome individuals to our shores as part of this Work in Nature programme due to it’s impressive management of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Letang further noted, the fact that the country was recently awarded the Safe Travel Stamp, this reassures travelers that the destination protocols are endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control.

The Marketing Executive added that Dominica is the ideal place for the WIN program as there are several elements working in its favor.

“The WIN programme offers the opportunity for rejuvenation, it offers a chance for families to reconnect, it affords an enabling environment to play and of course to work right here in Dominica,” she said.

According to her, Dominica now not only has the opportunity for tapping into this new market but also to create lasting economic opportunities beyond tourism and to create that last connection now and into the future when persons work in Dominica.

Meantime, one of Dominica’s WIN residents, Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners, shared his “extraordinary” experience of working remotely from the island which he dubbed a “paradise.”

Singh stated that after a year of working during COVID-19 in Britain under a lockdown, his stay in Dominica has been life-changing as he is rejuvenated after having escaped a limited small space back in the UK.

Singh’s teenage daughter, Amrit, also shared her experience in Dominica whilst attending online school, and stated she doesn’t want to leave.

“I love nature; the air is so clean I feel free and safe; I really don’t want to leave,” said Amrit.

As the programme gains popularity, DDA envisions a WIN Village – a remote worker community with various types of accommodation from luxury to moderate, an array of support services, shared social and entertainment spaces, and co-working spaces.

Applications can be accessed online via www.windominica.gov.dm with a non-refundable application fee of $100.

Responses will be provided within 7 days and confirmed applicants will have a 3-month grace period to relocate to Dominica.

Families as well as individuals are encouraged to apply for the WIN visa with Dominica offering a family bundle programme that encourages children to attend school on the island or virtually.

Fees for the Visa are US$800.00 for individuals and US$1200.00 for families.