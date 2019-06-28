DEAR BELLA: How can I get my girlfriend to leave her cheating husband?

Bella,

I have a problem. My best friend is married to a lawyer here. They share a family. They’ve been married for years and their children are adults.

Now he’s having an affair with a young woman and Bella the young girl could be his daughter.

But my gripe is that this girl has no respect for the man’s family.

He bought her a vehicle and now rents an apartment for her.

But even when they are in public, she goes on like the man belongs to her. It’s like she forgets the man has a wife.

The public display of affection is sickening.

I told my friend to divorce her husband. She said she didn’t get married to divorce and she’s not the one who will be judged.

But I don’t understand how she can manage that mess.

She says she loves her husband and she keeps putting him at the foot of the cross hoping he would come to his senses.

But Bella meantime, she’s being humiliated by the young girl from Roseau North who obviously is just in for the gain.

I want some advice from you on her behalf.

I mean how can she even live under the same roof with the man knowing what he’s doing.

How could she even sleep on the same bed with him not wanting to suffocate him with the pillow.

Bella, this woman is a good woman who I know only gave herself to her husband. How can I convince her to leave him?

DD

Hello DD,

Well you cannot convince her to leave her husband. Any such decision would have to be based on her and really not you. And from the sound of things she wants to remain in her marriage.

I understand your frustration because of your love for your best friend but I am pretty sure she weighed her options and decided to stay based on that.

I suggest you just continue to be a friend to her. I mean listen to her when she needs an ear. A shoulder to cry on. A confidant. I don’t think criticizing her is the way to go. I am almost certain that she’s already stressed out enough about her ordeal.

Support your friend instead of trying to get her to leave her husband. If she wanted to leave him, she would have, especially based on everything she knows.

Best,

Bella