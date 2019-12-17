DEAR BELLA: I attract the worst types of men because of my controlling attitude

Bella,

I wouldn’t call myself opulent but I live a comfortable life. I have a very prominent job and I am independent.

I have my own vehicle and I have my own apartment. Both of my parents are dead and let’s say I get by. Now I am single, not because nobody wants me but because Bella, I always attract the worst types of men.

Somehow, I like those I can control. I don’t like mature men because really, they always have the upper hand. So, I go for those who are younger than me that I have to take care of from scratch.

I found myself with this 21-year-old even though I am over 40 years and I liked the controlling thing. I would pick him up. Drop him off. Cook his food.

I decide where we go because he has no vehicle and I basically had him wrapped around my fingers. I like that feeling Bella.

Anyway eventually, after giving him loads of cash, new clothes even help with a vehicle then he kinda sorta left me for a younger girl.

I moved on to someone else. Same story. That one crashed my vehicle. Used me. Now I am single again and eyeing this young entertainer who I suspect likes me. I am worried though that he will do me just like the others.

So, I am playing it safe. I am giving this one a wait and see approach because he is very young. 23 to be exact and because I suspect he has his own money then I might not be able to do what I want with him.

What do you think? Should I move on him or wait?

Not Ashamed

Not Ashamed,

Just like some of my readers, I sometimes wonder if these letters we receive are made up. I say this not to criticize your issue but because it is unbelievable that even while you were writing, you didn’t realize that the problem is really you.

Nothing is wrong in liking younger guys because really, some women prefer older men. But for goodness sake, your desire isn’t even really about love but because you want someone you can control.

Love is not about control. It is about free will. You will continue to experience these issues if your reason for relationships is to control your partner.

I suggest you work on yourself before you can think about entering into any relationship. What you may find is that unless you get to the bottom of what’s causing you to want these kinds of control, you will continue to live a broken life.

Why is it so important for you to control anyone? Is it something about yourself that you feel weak if you are not on the controlling end?

As I indicated, self-examination is the best way to get to the root of your issue because there are many things about you that I don’t know.

However, you know yourself better than anyone else does and you should begin by taking a good look at yourself if you want to do anything about your situation.

Bella