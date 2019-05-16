DEAR BELLA: I have a problem with how some fat people dress

Bella,

Before I get thrown under the bus by readers let me say that I don’t have a problem with fat people. The problem I have is with the way some of them dress.

Bella, yesterday, I was somewhere in town and if I wasn’t sure that there was no such observance, I would say it was the Fat Disgraceful People Day.

Heavy women with short shorts under their butts and the darkness between their thigh are so prevalent.

After seeing one of them struggle to enter a van, a few blocks down I saw another woman…she must have been 300 pounds. The lady was wearing a jeans and all her behind expose. Poor jeans couldn’t even sit well on her body.

Bella, alas. I’m not a hater. Thick women are beautifully made but they must know and be told how to dress.

I sometimes wonder whether nobody at their home sees them and can point things out or even they themselves look in the mirror.

I know a lot of plump women in Dominica who dress well. Cover up and look sexy. But some fat women dress disgracefully.

I never liked fat and the kind of anger I am beginning to feel towards them, I am beginning to think maybe it is me with the mental issue.

Do you think me not liking the fat, skimpily dressed image makes me a hater? Or is it okay to feel that way?

Let me add that these huge women are always seen stuffing their face and that drives me crazy too.

Fat Hater.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello Fat Hater,

I have seen plus size women dress in ways that are not becoming.

I have seen slim women do the same thing. It’s really about how people feel in what they wear.

But losing sleep over what another person wears and how they look, is a bit extreme.

Just ensure that whenever you wear compliments your size and shape because really, however a person decides to dress up or dress down has everything to do with them and not you.

Bella

