DEAR BELLA: I think I’m Gay

I am an 18-year-old woman who has developed feelings for my best friend who is also an 18- year-old woman.

I don’t know how to feel about it. I have never been with a woman before and the feelings are new to me. I can’t stop thinking about her. I stare at her lips when she talks, in hopes of kissing her one day. I stare at her Facebook page all day. I even watch lesbian movies to learn how to act around her.

She has a boyfriend whom she is crazy about so I don’t think she is into girls. However, I would like to tell her how I feel in hopes of changing her.

Bella, I’m going crazy. I need to tell her. I want to kiss her. I want to be with her.