DEAR BELLA: I think I’m Gay

Bella,
I am an 18-year-old woman who has developed feelings for my best friend who is also an 18- year-old woman.
I don’t know how to feel about it. I have never been with a woman before and the feelings are new to me. I can’t stop thinking about her. I stare at her lips when she talks, in hopes of kissing her one day. I stare at her Facebook page all day. I even watch lesbian movies to learn how to act around her.
She has a boyfriend whom she is crazy about so I don’t think she is into girls. However, I would like to tell her how I feel in hopes of changing her.
Bella, I’m going crazy. I need to tell her. I want to kiss her. I want to be with her.
Hello Dear,
If you reveal your feelings to your best friend, you run the risk of affecting your relationship permanently.
As you indicated, your best friend is in a relationship with someone she is crazy about. Let her enjoy her “natural” life.
You also may have to examine yourself to determine whether you are a lesbian or you aren’t suffering from a case of “experimentation syndrome”.
Sometimes young people experiment all kinds of things before they find themselves. I hope this is the case with you.
Bella
