DEAR BELLA: I thought this guy liked me but he’s gone inexplicably cold

Bella,

What a way to start the new year. I feel like I am chasing after a person who clearly isn’t running towards me but running away from me.

I liked this guy and I suspected he liked me too. We were intimate just around four weeks ago and since then it’s like communication just went south.

Before the intimacy episode, he would call, text, message and even take me out on drives. But soon after, he became distant.

I’ve asked him several times whether I didn’t meet his expectations, or if I said something wrong or if I smelled bad. I’m really trying to figure out why he just turned cold.

I also suspect he becomes agitated when I try to question him about his sudden ‘coldness’. So, I don’t want to push him any further but I really want to know.

He would take hours to respond to my WhatsApp messages and he seldom answers when I call.

Should I just agree that he doesn’t want to be with me like that? Should I continue to pursue him? Should I continue to find a reason behind his behavior? I really want to know. To know if freedom.

Cold Like Ice

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Cold Like Ice,

I believe you already know the answer to your question. But sometimes, like most people, we want confirmation from another source. You shouldn’t be the one chasing this man down or trying to pursue him.

If you are the one doing all the calling and texting then that’s already a red flag.

These sort of feelings or interests are supposed to be mutual for anything to work.

He’s probably not that into you or if he was, perhaps his feelings may have changed after the sexual encounter between you two.

It could also mean that sex was all he wanted. Trying to pressure him into finding out why his feelings have changed could, as you rightfully said, agitate him. Worst case scenario, you could find out something that might cause you more heartbreak.

Advice…leave the person in peace.

Bella